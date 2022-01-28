What did Aubameyang do to warrant being frozen out by Arteta?

Any outside hope Arsenal might perform a U turn over Aubameyang seem to have ended with the news he’s been left out of our trip to Dubai.

It wouldn’t even be a U turn, just accepting that having been stripped of the captaincy and not been in a squad since December, that the punishment has gone on long enough.

The assumption has to be the club believe a transfer or loan is imminent for the striker.

If not, I think we as a fanbase have a right to know, what could he possibly have done so bad to warrant this treatment?

It’s why I wanted more clarity from the club when Auba was first dropped for a disciplinary issue.

We all have a moral compass. There is misconduct that exists which would want me to never see the 32-year-old pull on a red and white shirt again, but until we are told what his misdemeanour is there will always be accusations that this is simply another January where the priority is slashing the wage bill.

It would help Arteta for Gooners to know, because at the moment all we are seeing is someone paid 350-000 thousand pound a week to sit at home while the team lacks quality in the final third.

Don’t get me wrong, I questioned Auba’s work rate this season and certainly his leadership skills.

No one is arguing that the time has come for him to be replaced, but until you do why not try and get the best out of him?

If your employer didn’t rate you anymore, they would hire someone better.

They wouldn’t carry on paying you to sit at home allowing a candidate even more woeful to replace you.

That’s a manager’s job, to work with the resources he has. Ours gives up on them too easily.

Nobody is winning in this situation apart from the person who gets paid to essentially do nothing – and like Ozil, if no one matches his salary he has every legal right to refuse to move.

You can’t tell me you wouldn’t rather have our ex-skipper coming off the bench rather than Eddie Nketiah?

One day the player will give his version of events, and for Arsenal’s sake it needs to be a story where it’s clear that a working relationship was untenable.

Because I have just seen us go 4 games without a goal. At the City Ground and against Liverpool we never looked like scoring.

You very rarely finish top 4 without a forward who gets you 20 odd goals.

A failure to get the best out of Auba and choosing to replace him with lesser quality could be the difference between us being in the Champions League or not.

If it turns out the reason was simply because he was late back from a trip, then that’s not good enough.

