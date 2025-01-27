What did gooners make of Matheus Cunha’s performance against us?

Arsenal’s search for a new striker in this transfer window has been extensive, with links to numerous players both overseas and in England. One of those targets closer to home is Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian forward, currently at Wolves, has been on our radar for some time, with interest reportedly predating the start of this window. It’s easy to see why he’s garnered attention—Cunha is a quality player who has shone in an otherwise struggling Wolves side for much of the campaign. His technical ability and attacking awareness have allowed him to produce impressive numbers this season, boasting 10 goals and 4 assists in the Premier League. It’s no surprise that a host of top clubs, including us, are vying for his signature.

However, when evaluating his profile from the moment we were linked to him, I’ve never been convinced he’s the player we truly need, despite his excellent numbers. Comparing him to someone already in our squad, Gabriel Jesus is perhaps the closest match in terms of playing style, and this is where my reservations arise. A player of Cunha’s profile doesn’t address our current needs. Although he is often linked to us as a striking option, at Wolves, he rarely plays as an out-and-out striker. His best position is typically as a second striker or an advanced number ten.

When we faced Wolves this past weekend, we were likely watching him closely. While his performance was far from poor, it wasn’t particularly striking either—not that we wanted him to score against us! For me, his display didn’t scream “transformational striker” that could significantly elevate our side.

That said, given the quality of the team he’s playing for, Cunha might deserve the benefit of the doubt. Playing in a struggling Wolves side could be limiting his ability to showcase his full potential, and perhaps that’s a factor worth considering.

Thoughts of the headline Gooners!?

BENJAMIN KENNETH