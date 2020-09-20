What did the bench against West Ham tell us about Arsenal’s transfer plans?

Bench signs! by Shenel Osman

As last night’s Arsenal team news came rolling in there was one notable absentee from the Arsenal bench for the game against West Ham, amid ever growing transfer speculation – Lucas Torreira had not made a seat on the bench for the evening.

As with David Raya for Brentford in their game the other night against Southampton, could it be a sign that Torreira is on his way out of Arsenal to go to either Torino or Atletico Madrid. Although, Raya was an unused substitute for Brentford today, I fail to see Arsenal fans witnessing another performance from Torreira in an Arsenal shirt this season.

One positive sign this evening shows how we could be in with a chance of keeping some more of our key players this season and possibly putting rumours to bed, with the fact that Sead Kolasinac, who has heavily been linked with a rumoured move away this summer in the past few days, does have a place in the team for the game this evening thanks to the injury to Tierney. Although nothing is set in stone until the window closes it is nice to see him in the team as he is a good player to have in our ranks as a backup.

Fans still have to wait to see William Saliba though, as he is still to take his place in the first team, due to his 90-minute run around for the U-23’s yesterday.

A good bit of news for Arsenal fans though is that David Luiz, having missed the Fulham game last weekend due to his neck injury, is fit enough to make the bench, and had a good rest before coming on in the 89th minute.

What do you make of the team without Lucas Torreira, and with Sead Kolasinac back in favour Gooners?

Shenel