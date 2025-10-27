What did we learn as Arsenal grind out a result against Crystal Palace?

Just as they did against Fulham, Arsenal ground out another 1-0 win, this time over Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Eberechi Eze’s 39th-minute goal against his former club sealed all three points for Mikel Arteta’s men, who continue to lead the Premier League table. The Gunners are now four points clear at the top of the table, six ahead of Manchester City and seven ahead of Liverpool, maintaining their status as the team to beat.

While the result itself was crucial, some key learns emerged from the performance.

Gabriel remains central to Arsenal’s play

How would Arsenal have managed without Gabriel Magalhães? The Brazilian centre-back was immense once again, winning the foul that led to Eze’s goal and dominating defensively throughout the match.

He was a brick wall at the back, dealing comfortably with Palace’s attacks and even going close to scoring when he struck the crossbar from a set piece in the second half.

Given his fitness concerns heading into the game, his availability proved vital. Without him, Arsenal might well have struggled to contain Palace’s physical frontline.

Set-pieces continue to define Arsenal’s season

The 1-0 win over Palace came via a set piece, just as victories against Fulham and Manchester United did. It has become a defining part of Arteta’s Arsenal.

With 11 goals from set plays already this season, more than any other side in Europe, the Gunners have become specialists in dead-ball situations. Much credit goes to Nicolas Jover, whose influence on this squad cannot be overstated.

Arsenal’s ability to consistently create chances from set pieces has added another weapon to their title challenge.

Defensive brilliance drives the title charge

Arsenal’s defensive record continues to impress. They have now kept six clean sheets in nine Premier League games and five consecutive shutouts in all competitions.

Their backline looks unbreakable. At this rate, Arsenal could finish the season having conceded fewer than 15 league goals – an achievement that would surpass Chelsea’s long-standing record.

It is a great time to be an Arsenal fan. The Gunners are confident, efficient and consistent. If they maintain this form, Arteta’s side could finally bring long-awaited glory back to the Emirates.

Daniel O

