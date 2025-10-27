What did we learn as Arsenal grind out a result against Crystal Palace?

Just as they did against Fulham, Arsenal ground out another 1-0 win, this time over Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.
Eberechi Eze’s 39th-minute goal against his former club sealed all three points for Mikel Arteta’s men, who continue to lead the Premier League table. The Gunners are now four points clear at the top of the table, six ahead of Manchester City and seven ahead of Liverpool, maintaining their status as the team to beat.
While the result itself was crucial, some key learns emerged from the performance.
Gabriel remains central to Arsenal’s play
How would Arsenal have managed without Gabriel Magalhães? The Brazilian centre-back was immense once again, winning the foul that led to Eze’s goal and dominating defensively throughout the match.
He was a brick wall at the back, dealing comfortably with Palace’s attacks and even going close to scoring when he struck the crossbar from a set piece in the second half.
Given his fitness concerns heading into the game, his availability proved vital. Without him, Arsenal might well have struggled to contain Palace’s physical frontline.
Set-pieces continue to define Arsenal’s season
The 1-0 win over Palace came via a set piece, just as victories against Fulham and Manchester United did. It has become a defining part of Arteta’s Arsenal.
With 11 goals from set plays already this season, more than any other side in Europe, the Gunners have become specialists in dead-ball situations. Much credit goes to Nicolas Jover, whose influence on this squad cannot be overstated.
Arsenal’s ability to consistently create chances from set pieces has added another weapon to their title challenge.
Defensive brilliance drives the title charge
Arsenal’s defensive record continues to impress. They have now kept six clean sheets in nine Premier League games and five consecutive shutouts in all competitions.
Their backline looks unbreakable. At this rate, Arsenal could finish the season having conceded fewer than 15 league goals – an achievement that would surpass Chelsea’s long-standing record.
It is a great time to be an Arsenal fan. The Gunners are confident, efficient and consistent. If they maintain this form, Arteta’s side could finally bring long-awaited glory back to the Emirates.
Daniel O
Set pieces and results are great, but the performances in attack after spending 250+ mills this season are worrying. The fact that I am missing Odegaard and Havertz who I honestly thing are average players is telling…
Eze scored a goal but has been unimpressive overall. I’m losing patience with Gyokeres, who’s touch doesn’t look PL worthy. Zubimendi was poor… As long as we win, nobody will complain, but if set pieces dry up, we’re 17th in open goals… The attack simply must improve.
The defence on the other hands. Excellent so far. Just hope Gabriel and Saliba are okay…
Thought Zubi, had a good game, you are right about Eze, hasn’t pulled any trees yet but think he will come good at some point.
As long as we keep racking the three points, does it really matter how the Ball goes in! Liverpool spent even more in their forward line. Me thinks balance in the team is more crucial, what Gyo does in overall play helps the team, and yes him scoring more will be a bonus.
I also noticed you excluded Saka on your list, did you think he had a good game or he just gets a pass 😱
Eze hasn’t worked well in the CAM position and Morgan Rogers played ahead of him in that role for England
Arsenal should’ve signed an LW instead of another luxurious right-footed CAM, but we have to make Eze working well. Maybe assign him in the LW position and see whether he can perform better than Trossard/ Martinelli or not, since he won’t be able to defend like Rice and Merino do in the left-sided AM position
As for Gyokeres, it’s obvious that Arsenal bought a wrong CF, based on his performance in his last three EPL matches and three international games. He can’t outpace, outmuscle or outjump big EPL CBs consistently and his touches are pretty poor
I told you guys many times before Arsenal signed Gyokeres, that his goal productivity in Portugal last season was heavily inflated by his penalties as Pepe did in France and Arsenal should’ve learned from Pepe’s case
If Arsenal were willing to spend a bit more money, they could’ve gotten Woltemade, Sesko or Aghehowa. At least they’re bigger, stronger and younger
Not sure why you are obsessed with what we have spent. We should be happy that the owners have at long last over the past seasons have Invested in A team that was lacking quality or backup.
We now have 2 good players for each position.
Pool have spent far more then us and they are still trying to fit them in.
We are in A healthy position and given the fixtures we started off with every fan would have bitten off there hand to be where we are come today
As I said b4. One game at a time, long way to go and for sure we will drop points on winnable games that we thought were going to be bankers for us.
Take the points and build on what have
Onwards and upwards
We are definitely not the easy on the eye team right now but speaking as a fan. I don’t care
The points mean more to me then the expansive football whi h will come in time.
We defend from the front and all the way to the back and if teams do break through We have a top goal keeper
Teams not able to have a shot on goal for 100s of minutes of play speaks volumes of solid team solidarity
GG when watching this team must be
So proud, as his foundation was but on defending as a unit
Onwards and upwards
I agree with some parts of all the comments. Strong defensively. Set piece immense satisfaction at how we have mastered this part of our game. Regarding open play goals it can be worrying. Thing is we have 4 attacking & creative players coming back. Regarding Gyokeres he is or has played more minutes than would have been expected & he does cover some ground.
What I’ve learned is not something new but the result against Palace reinforced my opinion. The quality of the teams in the Prem is so high such that not much separates the teams. A team like Palace is so organized that breaking them down is not easy. They did everything to nullify our attack. This is a team that has beat both City & Liverpool recently.
I have to give credit to Arteta and his staff for making this team elite at set pieces. Last season we dropped points in our last four fixtures- Newcastle,West Ham,Fulham and Palace. We have now won all them largely because of set pieces.
Yes we can score more from open play but that’s difficult against teams that are well organised defensively. Our result against Atletico shows that we can score from open play when teams dare to attack us. Goals from open play will come in the second half of the season when fatigue takes a toll and concentration levels decline. For now,most teams have fit and sharp players and it’s fine to win 1-0 or 2-1
It’s your last paragraph for me @ Onyango.
I also think that if you look at stats for shots created and shots on goal we rank 3rd in the league well above most our direct competition for the league. So I think goals will come but teams like Fulham and Palace won’t make it easy and those games you have to grind out which we doing
These are the games we drew last season. Our mentality has improved and we are resolute in our determination to win in whatever way it takes. While the fluidity may not always be there, the togetherness definitely is.