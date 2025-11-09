What did we learn from Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light?

Other than the obvious takeaway that David Raya can concede, what did we actually learn from Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light?

There was plenty to unpack, but here are a few key observations.

Gyökeres a big miss

Viktor Gyökeres may not have hit the ground running on Premier League goals thus far, but his role in this Arsenal side has been quietly pivotal.

The Swede offers far more than goals. Defenders hate facing him. His tireless runs in behind, relentless pressing, strong hold-up play and sharp link-up with teammates were all sorely missed against Sunderland.

Yes, Arsenal managed two goals from open play without him, but Gyökeres has been central to their success against low-block teams this season, stretching the game vertically and creating space for others to exploit. Hopefully, he will be back after the international break, just in time for the North London Derby.

Arsenal remind critics they can score from open play

Arsenal have often been accused of relying too heavily on set pieces to break down stubborn defences. However, against Sunderland, in a game where they had to chase it, it was individual brilliance that got them back into contention.

Bukayo Saka’s finish from a tight angle and Leandro Trossard’s thunderbolt were both created from open play, proving that set-piece goals are not a crutch but simply one of many tools in Mikel Arteta’s arsenal.

Draw not the worst outcome

Yes, it is two points dropped, but in context, Gooners should see this as a point gained. Arsenal are in the midst of an injury crisis that has hit harder than it may appear. The fact they have remained competitive despite those absences is a testament to their depth and resilience.

After the international break, the expected returns of Martin Ødegaard, Gyökeres, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus will give this side a much-needed boost. With a stronger squad, Arsenal will be well placed to bounce back.

