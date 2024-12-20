What did you all make of Kieran Tierney’s first game for year for Arsenal?

Prior to our recent 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace in the Carabao cup quarter finals, I wrote a piece about a potential combination Arteta might use to unlock our left side. This was the utilisation of fringe players, Raheem Sterling and Kieran Tierney on our left side.
Though we got to see the pair starting the game, they lined up on opposite flanks with Sterling used to deputise for the rested Saka. Regardless however, it was the pair that combined for arguably our best chance of the entire game and certainly the best at that moment. This is in reference to the chance that the Scot put on a plate for Sterling to score early in the second half when we were still trailing. That is a type of chance we rarely create in this Arsenal side and it has been largely because of the absence of a traditional left-back.
Regarding that particular chance, it was how we set him free with acres of space that I found fascinating. He operated as the player bringing the width to our left side, most especially in the second half ,which meant that our left-winger on the night (Trossard) operated more in the left half spaces as a result. He was found in that space in the build up to the chance before releasing Tierney on the left to put that lovely ball in the box for Sterling. That type of move has been what we’ve been crying out for in our left side of attack and it offered a glimpse of how we’d look like with a more traditional fullback in that area.
Though he also had a good performance overall, it will be highly unlikely that Mikel Arteta wil have a change of heart about him, he certainly doesn’t fancy that profile anymore and furthermore, him coming off the pitch seemingly due to an injury will not help his cause either. His injury record was a telling factor to him falling out of favour in the first place so I doubt if he will ever get a run of games with the side. He might have gone off due to a lack of match sharpness after being out for such a long time, but his injury record is still an Elephant in the room.
Considering the option he brought to our style of play against Palace, one has to wonder if Arteta should revert to the use of traditional fullbacks on that side, it will be highly unlikely but do you see this happening?
BENJAMIN KENNETH
It was an emotional return of the former Celtic man, in all fairness he did himself justice,
Going forward, maybe the gaffer could use him as a Trump card in certain games, mixing things up a little.
Such a shame he’s built from glass, he epitomises what a leader should be in his hard work and dedication
Tierney showed there is still a place for an orthodox full back, although I don’t think MA will revert to that tactic with a fully fit squad. That said, the same would apply to wing play as well, we need to change it up from time to time.
It looks like the “Kieran Tierney” fetishisation is truelly up and running.
Might get some respite on the constant “We need a top / clinical 30 goals a season striker” fetishisation for the time being.
Something different to take peoples’ minds off the “Striker” talk for now.
😊🤞🙏
An actual overlapping full-back who can cross accurately.
It looked like he was feeling his hamstring on Wednesday.
Ownership is pleased because we may have a chance of getting something decent for him in the January window now. I so hope he doesn’t have any more significant injuries neither before or after he leaves us. He is such a hard worker (too hard?) with a good attitude and still a very good LB when healthy who has come through so much already.
The only LB performance that I can think was on a par with what Tierney produced against Palace, might be Califiori’s game against city115.
Arteta has said he wasn’t substituted due to injury, but rather cramp, so I fully expect him to start against Palace at the weekend – why not for goodness sake!!
Sterling was so unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet, as two excellent saves denied him that confidence boost.
For me, Tierney is still the best defensive LB we have and when discussing his injuries, one must also take into consideration the time out that both Califiori and Zinchenko have had this season.
Forget about all this “inverted” rubbish, it’s now a dated format – let’s have a backline of Timber Saliba Gabriel Tierney for the Palace game and see Raheem on the left wing.
Definitely not better defensively than Tomi or Timber – he’s good but those two are much better defenders (quite a high bar imo). He’s well rounded, though, and offers something different going forwards. If he can stay fit, it’s worth giving him a chance imo.
I’ll take the middle ground here and suggest that he is better defensively than Timber and on a par with Tomi. Tierney would offer different offensive skills than Tomi or Timber (but only if they are playing on the left rather than the right) in a standard use of LBs. Timber should stay on the right in almost every circumstance imo.
Timber and Tomi are indeed excellent defenders but unfortunately neither offers much going forward on the left flank as they are incapable of crossing on the run with their weaker foot.They are obliged to turn back on to their right foot to cross the ball by which time the opposition defence has invariably regrouped Because of his record of injuries I can understand why Arteta will not extend Tierney’s contract, but we are clearly not functioning down our left flank with the Manager’s inverted tactics and I very much doubt if we will unless we revert to conventional attacking full backs.Liverpool are apparently keen on Robinson of Fulham as a long term replacement for Andy Robertson who is showing signs of being past his best and Robinson is certainly a LB who could energise our left flank if only our Manager would recognise that his inverted thinking is not working.As a conventional RB, Timber is excellent as is White and both are capable of linking with Saka and are entirely comfortable crossing with their stronger right pegs.As it is ,even if he is fit, I expect Tierney to be on the bench against Palace tomorrow.
Jesus.
Sterling. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Partey.
Tierney. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.