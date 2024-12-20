What did you all make of Kieran Tierney’s first game for year for Arsenal?

Prior to our recent 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace in the Carabao cup quarter finals, I wrote a piece about a potential combination Arteta might use to unlock our left side. This was the utilisation of fringe players, Raheem Sterling and Kieran Tierney on our left side.

Though we got to see the pair starting the game, they lined up on opposite flanks with Sterling used to deputise for the rested Saka. Regardless however, it was the pair that combined for arguably our best chance of the entire game and certainly the best at that moment. This is in reference to the chance that the Scot put on a plate for Sterling to score early in the second half when we were still trailing. That is a type of chance we rarely create in this Arsenal side and it has been largely because of the absence of a traditional left-back.

Regarding that particular chance, it was how we set him free with acres of space that I found fascinating. He operated as the player bringing the width to our left side, most especially in the second half ,which meant that our left-winger on the night (Trossard) operated more in the left half spaces as a result. He was found in that space in the build up to the chance before releasing Tierney on the left to put that lovely ball in the box for Sterling. That type of move has been what we’ve been crying out for in our left side of attack and it offered a glimpse of how we’d look like with a more traditional fullback in that area.

Though he also had a good performance overall, it will be highly unlikely that Mikel Arteta wil have a change of heart about him, he certainly doesn’t fancy that profile anymore and furthermore, him coming off the pitch seemingly due to an injury will not help his cause either. His injury record was a telling factor to him falling out of favour in the first place so I doubt if he will ever get a run of games with the side. He might have gone off due to a lack of match sharpness after being out for such a long time, but his injury record is still an Elephant in the room.

Considering the option he brought to our style of play against Palace, one has to wonder if Arteta should revert to the use of traditional fullbacks on that side, it will be highly unlikely but do you see this happening?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

