Edu
Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

What do Arsenal fans make of the news that Edu is leaving the club

MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images)

Edu’s impending departure from Arsenal has sent shockwaves through the fanbase, and it’s hard not to feel a sense of loss as we reflect on his time at the club. Since rejoining Arsenal in 2019 as technical director, Edu has been a vital architect in our revival, working hand-in-hand with Mikel Arteta to reshape the squad into serious title contenders. His promotion to sporting director in November 2022 marked a significant step forward for both him and the club.

Under Edu’s stewardship, we’ve seen the arrival of key players like Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard, who have helped elevate our performances on the pitch. His keen eye for talent, especially his ability to spot potential in players like Gabriel Martinelli, has been instrumental in our recent successes. Edu’s influence extended beyond just signings; he played a crucial role in managing player departures, ensuring that the squad was balanced and focused on future ambitions.

However, recent reports indicate that Edu has decided to leave his role, a decision that has left many of us puzzled and concerned. While it’s clear that there have been some issues within the club’s hierarchy that made his position increasingly uncomfortable, it’s important to note that this decision was reportedly his own. The timing is particularly unsettling as we navigate a challenging period in the season, and losing such a key figure feels like a setback for our aspirations.

Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly be disappointed by this development. The two have shared a strong bond, built on mutual respect and a shared vision for Arsenal’s future. Just last September, Edu expressed his excitement about Arteta’s new long-term contract, emphasizing their commitment to building something special together. Now, with Edu’s exit looming, questions arise about how this will affect Arteta’s plans moving forward and whether it signals deeper issues within the club.

As fans, we can only hope that Arsenal quickly finds a suitable replacement who can continue the great work Edu started. His contributions have undeniably laid a solid foundation for our ambitions, but we must now look ahead and ensure that we maintain our momentum. Edu has always held a special place in our hearts — not just as an executive but as a former player who knows what it means to wear the Arsenal badge.

His departure marks the end of an important chapter in our journey, and while we wish him well in his future endeavors, we can’t help but feel anxious about what lies ahead for our beloved club.

Jack Anderson

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal’s Russo “disappointed not to take the three points” away from Manchester United Women
premier league trophy
Have Arsenal already lost too many games to win this season’s EPL title?
Were you left feeling frustrated at Arsenal Women’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United?
Posted by

Tags Arsenal Edu

17 Comments

Add a Comment

      1. Perhaps not, but seems to be a done deal, going to be head of Marinakis’ Global operations, currently three clubs and likely to expand with more, similar to Klopp’s job with Red Bull. But, yes not yet confirmed, but we will know shortly.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  2. This is definitely not good news…a good sporting director leaving with no replacement named. Richard Garlic will most likely temporarily take the role.

    Reply

  3. I think Kroenke was disappointed by the lack of major trophies from Arteta and Edu, after many seasons and massive financial investment

    Arteta might get sacked if he fails to win UCL this season and Kroenke might have already had some candidates to replace him

    Reply

  4. What I read is that Edu wanted to be considered for the CEO job that was vacated and he wasn’t even an option to the hierarchy which has played a role in his departure.

    A role that the Notts Forest Owners group is willing to give him as he owns a few sporting ventures and wanting to buy more.

    Not that big of a deal if we are honest, yes it’s just a shock but really what has he done that no other man could’ve? The Martinelli deal was also lucky as he had trials for UTD the week before.

    Too much smoke was blown at this man for the way the team has been playing and not how the club has done. How has his transfers out of the club go? All gone for peanuts as he spent fortunes on others too like Jesus on 275k a week who’s done nothing.

    Arteta will need to work some magic now as I believe also if he doesn’t deliver this year his job may be on the line also… Since Edu has came in we have spent over £870m and sold around the £200m mark.

    Not that big of a loss considering he was the 1st ever in that role at Arsenal of Sporting Director.

    Reply

    1. Sean, have to say I agree with nearly everything you say.
      As for replacements?
      Well, it depends at what level one wants to look at bringing in and what the details are.
      Bergkamp, Cazorla, Vieira, maybe even Arsene?!

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  5. I was surprised to an extent but remember hearing a couple of months ago that Edu was on the Forest owner’s radar.

    I presume that the club has been given plenty of warning so will he continue and work his notice or go on gardening leave?

    Whilst the timing isn’t ideal during an unsettling period on the pitch, I’m sure there are other well qualified Sporting Directors out there who will fill the void.

    What concerns me is the point in the article that there were rumblings at Board level. Whatever your opinion is about Arteta, my understanding is that both he and Edu worked well together

    Reply

    1. I’m not really surprised about “rumblings at board level” although we don’t have details.

      It must be a worry for the owners that currently – and things can change, of course – the pre-season enthusiasm that 2024-25 was “the season” that the club finally become title winners has faded at least.

      They wouldn’t be human if they didn’t think “What’s the time and money spent actually achieved if we’re in this position, and so soon?”. Whether that would be addressed to Edu specifically or to other staff as well remains to be seen.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  6. A surprise that he’s leaving. Not a surprise that he was on other club’s radar.

    It will be a blow to Arteta. His position is probably going to be weaker should Arsenal fail to win the title this season, so I suspect Edu’s departure won’t help.

    We’ll have to see who the owners appoint to replace Edu. It certainly doesn’t have to be an “old boy”. The criterion shouldn’t be that but rather a proven record as a Sporting Director. It is, after all, a key club position in the modern game. Are there many around, and available, who fit that bill? I’ve no idea.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors