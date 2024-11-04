What do Arsenal fans make of the news that Edu is leaving the club

Edu’s impending departure from Arsenal has sent shockwaves through the fanbase, and it’s hard not to feel a sense of loss as we reflect on his time at the club. Since rejoining Arsenal in 2019 as technical director, Edu has been a vital architect in our revival, working hand-in-hand with Mikel Arteta to reshape the squad into serious title contenders. His promotion to sporting director in November 2022 marked a significant step forward for both him and the club.
Under Edu’s stewardship, we’ve seen the arrival of key players like Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard, who have helped elevate our performances on the pitch. His keen eye for talent, especially his ability to spot potential in players like Gabriel Martinelli, has been instrumental in our recent successes. Edu’s influence extended beyond just signings; he played a crucial role in managing player departures, ensuring that the squad was balanced and focused on future ambitions.
However, recent reports indicate that Edu has decided to leave his role, a decision that has left many of us puzzled and concerned. While it’s clear that there have been some issues within the club’s hierarchy that made his position increasingly uncomfortable, it’s important to note that this decision was reportedly his own. The timing is particularly unsettling as we navigate a challenging period in the season, and losing such a key figure feels like a setback for our aspirations.
Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly be disappointed by this development. The two have shared a strong bond, built on mutual respect and a shared vision for Arsenal’s future. Just last September, Edu expressed his excitement about Arteta’s new long-term contract, emphasizing their commitment to building something special together. Now, with Edu’s exit looming, questions arise about how this will affect Arteta’s plans moving forward and whether it signals deeper issues within the club.
As fans, we can only hope that Arsenal quickly finds a suitable replacement who can continue the great work Edu started. His contributions have undeniably laid a solid foundation for our ambitions, but we must now look ahead and ensure that we maintain our momentum. Edu has always held a special place in our hearts — not just as an executive but as a former player who knows what it means to wear the Arsenal badge.
His departure marks the end of an important chapter in our journey, and while we wish him well in his future endeavors, we can’t help but feel anxious about what lies ahead for our beloved club.
Jack Anderson
Yes he’s leaving us to join a club above us in the league, that club being Nottingham Forest 🤔
That’s not yet confirmed, but he was scouted by Marinakis, so just a possibility right now.
Perhaps not, but seems to be a done deal, going to be head of Marinakis’ Global operations, currently three clubs and likely to expand with more, similar to Klopp’s job with Red Bull. But, yes not yet confirmed, but we will know shortly.
👍
This is definitely not good news…a good sporting director leaving with no replacement named. Richard Garlic will most likely temporarily take the role.
I think Kroenke was disappointed by the lack of major trophies from Arteta and Edu, after many seasons and massive financial investment
Arteta might get sacked if he fails to win UCL this season and Kroenke might have already had some candidates to replace him
What does Kroenke’s disappointment have to do with Edu leaving? It’s reported that he’s going on his own terms, so no sacking, if that’s what you’re suggesting.
@Jax
It seems as if Edu wanted more control of signings etc. And that the Greek guy is willing to give him control over the signings of his 3/4 teams. Just saying…
This is from the article writer:
“While it’s clear that there have been some issues within the club’s hierarchy that made his position increasingly uncomfortable…”
What I read is that Edu wanted to be considered for the CEO job that was vacated and he wasn’t even an option to the hierarchy which has played a role in his departure.
A role that the Notts Forest Owners group is willing to give him as he owns a few sporting ventures and wanting to buy more.
Not that big of a deal if we are honest, yes it’s just a shock but really what has he done that no other man could’ve? The Martinelli deal was also lucky as he had trials for UTD the week before.
Too much smoke was blown at this man for the way the team has been playing and not how the club has done. How has his transfers out of the club go? All gone for peanuts as he spent fortunes on others too like Jesus on 275k a week who’s done nothing.
Arteta will need to work some magic now as I believe also if he doesn’t deliver this year his job may be on the line also… Since Edu has came in we have spent over £870m and sold around the £200m mark.
Not that big of a loss considering he was the 1st ever in that role at Arsenal of Sporting Director.
Sean, have to say I agree with nearly everything you say.
As for replacements?
Well, it depends at what level one wants to look at bringing in and what the details are.
Bergkamp, Cazorla, Vieira, maybe even Arsene?!
I was surprised to an extent but remember hearing a couple of months ago that Edu was on the Forest owner’s radar.
I presume that the club has been given plenty of warning so will he continue and work his notice or go on gardening leave?
Whilst the timing isn’t ideal during an unsettling period on the pitch, I’m sure there are other well qualified Sporting Directors out there who will fill the void.
What concerns me is the point in the article that there were rumblings at Board level. Whatever your opinion is about Arteta, my understanding is that both he and Edu worked well together
I’m not really surprised about “rumblings at board level” although we don’t have details.
It must be a worry for the owners that currently – and things can change, of course – the pre-season enthusiasm that 2024-25 was “the season” that the club finally become title winners has faded at least.
They wouldn’t be human if they didn’t think “What’s the time and money spent actually achieved if we’re in this position, and so soon?”. Whether that would be addressed to Edu specifically or to other staff as well remains to be seen.
A surprise that he’s leaving. Not a surprise that he was on other club’s radar.
It will be a blow to Arteta. His position is probably going to be weaker should Arsenal fail to win the title this season, so I suspect Edu’s departure won’t help.
We’ll have to see who the owners appoint to replace Edu. It certainly doesn’t have to be an “old boy”. The criterion shouldn’t be that but rather a proven record as a Sporting Director. It is, after all, a key club position in the modern game. Are there many around, and available, who fit that bill? I’ve no idea.
Edu should carry with him Mikel Arteta
👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼
I wonder if this is part of the reason behind our dreadful performance on Saturday, clearly the players knew.