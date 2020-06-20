What do Arsenal fans really want following Brighton defeat? (Opinion)

What I’ve seen this week from a selection of Arsenal fans has been personally quite alarming. What we already have is a divide between fans on whether Mikel Arteta is really up to the job.

Let’s take some perspective on the challenges he has been tasked with.

A manager who came in midseason with a squad who quite frankly (and this is according to quite a high percentage of fans on here) are not up to the required job that they are handsomely paid to do.

A squad who he has had no say whatsoever about when he took the job, apart from the two defensive loan players in January.

A number of squad players who are either out of contract or are looking to cash in on their contract length.

We should be looking at what pressures Arteta has been put under in his short stay with us. Over the other side of the city we are seeing another ex-player being supported by his owner with the great signings they are making, Frank Lampard is being backed, Arteta is not.

Do our fans want to see managers who have been around and backed with unlimited cash at every club they have been to or do they want to see a young intelligent manager who, if supported, could do what maybe Klopp has done at Liverpool?

I fall into the latter category I just hope Arteta has the full support of the majority of fans on here or any other Arsenal fan platforms.

An article from Dan Kit