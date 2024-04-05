What do Arsenal fans think about Reiss Nelson’s performance against Luton?

Reiss Nelson was given a rare start for Arsenal against Luton Town due to Bukayo Saka’s unavailability for the game.

Nelson has primarily been a bit-part player for the Gunners this season, with Saka demonstrating improved form whenever he features.

Saka’s quality is such that he would secure a place in the starting lineup for most clubs, making it unlikely for Nelson to displace him when he’s fit.

However, with Saka sidelined for the Luton game, Mikel Arteta seized the opportunity to give Nelson a chance as Arsenal aimed to get back to winning ways.

Nelson put in effort to contribute to Arsenal’s performance, but he failed to demonstrate enough to suggest he could adequately fill in as a backup for Saka.

According to Football Insider, Nelson’s performance didn’t meet the expectations of many Arsenal supporters, who expressed their dissatisfaction with the attacker after his subpar display.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson missed his chance to prove he is a good player and is prepared to take over from Saka.

We need to sign another winger for that role, and it would be a better idea to swap him for Pedro Neto who is a more productive winger to add to our squad.

In the summer, we expect several players to leave the club for new stars, and Nelson could be one of the people who leave.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.