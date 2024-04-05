What do Arsenal fans think about Reiss Nelson’s performance against Luton?

Reiss Nelson was given a rare start for Arsenal against Luton Town due to Bukayo Saka’s unavailability for the game.
Nelson has primarily been a bit-part player for the Gunners this season, with Saka demonstrating improved form whenever he features.
Saka’s quality is such that he would secure a place in the starting lineup for most clubs, making it unlikely for Nelson to displace him when he’s fit.
However, with Saka sidelined for the Luton game, Mikel Arteta seized the opportunity to give Nelson a chance as Arsenal aimed to get back to winning ways.
Nelson put in effort to contribute to Arsenal’s performance, but he failed to demonstrate enough to suggest he could adequately fill in as a backup for Saka.
According to Football Insider, Nelson’s performance didn’t meet the expectations of many Arsenal supporters, who expressed their dissatisfaction with the attacker after his subpar display.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nelson missed his chance to prove he is a good player and is prepared to take over from Saka.
We need to sign another winger for that role, and it would be a better idea to swap him for Pedro Neto who is a more productive winger to add to our squad.
In the summer, we expect several players to leave the club for new stars, and Nelson could be one of the people who leave.
Reiss is a solid backup. If he wants to stay at arsenal and happy to be backup.im fine with that. I just think arteta needs to trust him more occasionally.
I hear others talk abkut completion of backup for saka but that what he is
He’s behind one of the least rotated players in Europe, so it’s difficult to be harsh on him. That and we’ve been terrible in the cups over the past few years meaning even less game time for him.
We need a backup in case of injury and MA doesn’t seem to want to use Jesus as an option.
Id sell Nelson and promote Cozier-Duberry
If Arteta has a fault it’s his reluctance to trust good players like Reiss. ESR is another far too cautious and who’ knows what can happen. They are far too good to bench sit.
Rubbish! Raya after making blunders leading to goal in back to back games.., “give him time, he’ll come through, he’s just rusty.” Havertz after ghosting in multiple matches.. “give him time, he’s still shaking off the Chelsea voodoo.” Nelson after first start in almost a whole season, “he’s bad, we need to ship him out!”
I say give him time and opportunities and he’ll prove a valuable backup player
@SS
Exactly…👍🏾