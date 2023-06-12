What do Arsenal fans think about Zinchenko publicly congratulating Man City’s Treble success?

It was requested earlier that I should write this post to see how JustArsenal readers felt about Oleks Zinchenko congratulating his old team Man City on winning their historic Treble this week, considering that they have been Arsenal’s biggest rival for the EPL title this season.

So here is the Instagram post (originally from Man City’s web team) that the Ukranian shared, with a comment with simply three claps showing his congratulations…..

So, there you have it!

So does that strike you as being disrespectful to Arsenal after this season’s rivalry (which saw Man City beat the Gunners all three times we met them), or do you think it is simply Zinchenko congratulating his old team-mates on their incredible successful season.

Personally I didn’t take offence at the post, but according to sundry articles in the papers and internet, there are a hell of a lot of Gooners that are very unhappy about it.

So which side of the fence do you sit on?

Over to you….

