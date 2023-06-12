What do Arsenal fans think about Zinchenko publicly congratulating Man City’s Treble success?

It was requested earlier that I should write this post to see how JustArsenal readers felt about Oleks Zinchenko congratulating his old team Man City on winning their historic Treble this week, considering that they have been Arsenal’s biggest rival for the EPL title this season.
So here is the Instagram post (originally from Man City’s web team) that the Ukranian shared, with a comment with simply three claps showing his congratulations…..
So, there you have it!
So does that strike you as being disrespectful to Arsenal after this season’s rivalry (which saw Man City beat the Gunners all three times we met them), or do you think it is simply Zinchenko congratulating his old team-mates on their incredible successful season.
Personally I didn’t take offence at the post, but according to sundry articles in the papers and internet, there are a hell of a lot of Gooners that are very unhappy about it.
So which side of the fence do you sit on?
Over to you….
I don’t think anyone cares.
+1
It saddems me , as a fair minded fan, to see an article such as this trying to goas some Gooners into criticising a fin eman in Zinny for simply not fogetting his old team mates at City and doing thrt natural and vert human thing of congratulating them on thei wonderful achievement.
What saddens me even more is that this post will fail to register with so many who put aggressive tribalism, without any true thought, before normal human kindness.
I congratulate and thank Zinny for representing the true values of an Arsenal football player so well, in congratulating fine young men and ex teammates, on such a landmark achievement.
Arteta already congratulated them as any fair minded person would.
Called class and respect
We must learn to congratulate those who made achievements. When Arteta congratulated Gardiola for winning the PL trophy, it was a display of sportsmanship. Zinchenko did well to have congratulated his former teammates to sustain a diplomatic link between Arsenal and Man City. I know that if there is a match between the two teams, Zinchenko would want to prove a point that he is still a player to reckon with. CONGRATULATIONS Man City. It’s our turn next season!
I understand that they were his former team mates but them winning the treble was aided by us which pained me, personally i would have loved if he did it privately. Emotions are still high from losing the league yo them he should have been sensitive to that
GUNDOWN why do you think acts of kindness ought not to be publicly known, as most on here, save only you, agree they should?
Do you not see how good an example of human fine behaviour Zinnys sportsmanship sets?
AND HOW IMPORTANT IT IS TO SET SUCH A FOOD EXAMPLE TO YOUNG IMPRESSIONABLE FOLK, ESP TO KIDS?
AS I WROTE , IT REPRESENTS OUR PLAYERS IN A VERY FIME WAY. It seems to me you woukld have prefered Zinny to put you own privare frustration at losing the title , in front of his totallyb decent and admirable behaviour, thuis representing the club you profess to love in such a fine way.
Perhaps you consider your own”pained” feelings to be of more importance than representing our club so well?
That is how it appears, from reading your post. So, do you?
Got no problem at all with Zinchenko doing that, why would anybody get upset about a player congratulating his former team mates and probably good friends as well. Just the media trying to stir things up again.
It’s called having a bit of class