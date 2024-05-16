What do Arsenal fans think of the Bruno Guimaraes rumours?

Would you take Bruno Guimaraes at Arsenal?

Of course rumours are beginning to fly around as the transfer window comes closer and closer and one name that is apparently on top of Arsenal’s list is Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and he could be the perfect signing for Arteta.

Signing Guimaraes would give us a lot of extra firepower and if you’ve watched him while playing for Newcastle, he’s probably their most influential player. He would be a huge pick up for Arsenal if we could manage to get the deal done, but of course the price tag is pretty high with the player having a 100 million pound release clause and Arsenal would need the price to drop down to even consider going in for him this summer.

Guimaraes would also help give Martinelli a bit of a break and an ideal replacement to give our squad a lot more depth. Signing both Declan Rice and Havertz last summer bolstered our attacks and have made a huge impact on this season and how well we’ve done, and I think Guimaraes would be another signing who would be perfectly suited for Arteta’s system.

The player himself would probably need to want to leave for any deal to be done and Newcastle won’t let him go cheap, but if we were able to add him to our team list it could be one of the best signings of the season. Because we are going to be in The Champions League next season, we could convince him to head our way for more competitive football.

But what would Guimaraes bring to this Arsenal side that we don’t already have? Well, he’s unbelievably good on the ball, he almost glides through the midfield, picking up passes that most players wouldn’t normally see. He knows how to find the back of the net and creates chances for his teammates to pounce on.

He’s a leader in the middle of the pitch and his teammates seem to listen and respect what he says, having the ability to control play. I think he could slip into this Arsenal squad without much hassle, being Premier League proven is a massive boost. This should mean that he would settle in quickly without having to adjust to the way of play, making him a perfect signing if we want to hit the ground running again.

Personally, I think he would be the perfect signing for Arsenal and would bring a lot to the squad that we don’t have. Of course, money will be a huge factor and it will all depend on if he himself would want the move to London, but if I was Arteta I’d be throwing the kitchen sink at him.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae