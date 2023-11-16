What do Arsenal fans think of the VAR audio released from Newcastle’s goal?

My Take on the VAR audio released from Newcastle Away
After Arsenal’s late loss against Newcastle almost two weeks ago, a lot has been said, with PGMOL and VAR coming under heavy scrutiny, and not for the first time this season. In an unbelievable sequence of events, the decision from the Ref and the VAR on that night was to award Newcastle the late goal, but since then Arsenal fans and I’m sure everyone has been eagerly awaiting the audio release from PGMOL to try piece together what actually happened behind the scenes.
You can watch and listen to it here on Reddit.….
After sitting down and watching the clip a few times, personally, I’m still not 100% happy with the outcome and for me, something must be done for future situations like this not to occur.
Starting from the first in a chain of events, from the naked eye, the ball looked to have gone out and even from the still images the ball looked to have gone out. Now I understand the ball is a sphere and could have very well stayed in, but from what we all were shown, it doesn’t look that way and was ruled to be kept in due to “no conclusive evidence” that the ball had gone out, which to me, doesn’t make sense as we all were looking at the same picture of the ball outside the line.
And in my opinion, the ball could maybe have stayed in, but out of all the decisions, I can sit here and understand that PGMOL could very well be right and the linesman who was looking down the line can and will get the benefit of the doubt. But it’s what comes next that I really don’t understand.
After the ball is “kept in” and crossed into the box, it looked to have got caught between Joelinton and Gabriel and then was fumbled into the path of Gordon who scored the goal, but Joelinton clearly has two hands in the back of Gabriel and to me, looked to push him forward with force which then saw him unable to try make a clearance and I can’t understand why it wasn’t called that way after watching it.
VAR are ultimately looking a slowed down images of what has just happened and for something like that foul of Gabriel, a frame by frame image isn’t going to show the actual force that happened, and for me, that’s a foul every day of the week.
The last decision to be made was if Gordon was offside, and again, VAR looked to not have enough camera angles to make a decisive decision, which baffles me, with all this technology you expect them to be able to get these things right, and as the years go on, VAR and PGMOL seem to continue to be getting more and more wrong.
At the end of the day, the game is done and nothing can be changed from here, but when you look back on it, it makes sense as to why Arteta was so angry after the game and after watching back the audio, I too felt the same anger. We just have to hope that going forward they make better decisions and at least sort out some type of goal line cameras.
What was your thoughts on the VAR audio Gooners? Do you think they ultimately got it right or wrong?
Daisy Mae
I think the only controversy really is the possible foul on Gabriel – I think it probably *should* be a foul because Joelinton put his hands on Gabriel’s back, but I wouldn’t call it a clear and obvious error, which means var shouldn’t overturn it. I don’t think Gabriel did himself any favours because the fall does look a bit strange – maybe he was just unlucky, but it does look a bit odd.
They covered all the processes but still made the wrong decision ball was out and definate fail on Gabriel could not conclusively decide if off side as well the fact they don’t have all camera angles available makes VAR look even worse they can try and cover it up as much as they can but just shows so much more is required to make it work successfully at the moment it’s a complete joke with all the failures it’s all clubs suffering so needs to be sorted properly or scrapped!
Something not right and you can smell it.
You want to hear the leaked audio of the challenge on Jorginho, it is even worse
They followed the process correctly as it should but still got the decision wrong on Joalinton’s foul on Gabriel. They need to apply the rules and not interpret intent. Two hands on the opponent while jumping for header should be a foul overtime. They shouldn’t be judging the amount of force used since every situation is different. Slight push can make a difference in some situation and we have seen so many times a foul given for this type of foul even in the middle of the field.
My bird eye view told me the ball was out, but the lad with both hands in Gabriel Magalhaes back, if miss by the onfield referee surely should not have gone pass VAR officials.
Not one but two hands needed to push the big Brazilian off his balance was a clear foul and a disgrace by Howard Webb and his dishonest or incompetent officials.
Because except for in the premier league, others all over the planet is using VAR correctly, VAR won’t be scrap but artificial intelligence will be introduced to improve the officiating at some stage to neutralize some of these cheating referees.
They absolutely rob us Daise Mae, it was by design.
Spot on!
What a complete muppet Michael Owen is. He didn’t challenge Webb once and just agreed with everything he said.
It’s just pure propaganda. Simple as that
WRONG! WRONG! WRONG! All Webb did was double down on the scandalous decision. Taylor’s decision to rule out swiss goal against Isreal without VAR intervention sums it up for me. what nonsense!
Arab money is the star of the show. You won’t see Man city and Newcastle at the wrong end of these farcical decisions.
Didn’t we get a pen last season against Man City and they have a pen against us overturned by VAR ?
That’s a weird conspiracy
What i found most baffling was how one of the people on VAR said that Gabriel went down in an unnatural way and therefore he didnt think it was a foul. The truth is, ALL players go down in the most unnatural way and yet, fouls are still given!
We all know that in the real world, no-one would ever go down as dramatically as a football player does when someone clips their leg, or touches their body etc in every day life! ALL footballers over-exaggerate their falls – its a very sad part of our game, therefore if this VAR operator is saying what he did, then pretty much every other foul should no longer be given! Without realising, i believe he’s set a very dangerous precedent, cos from now on, if someone does go down as Gabriel did, then that should not be deemed a foul. True?
Also, why would Gabriel go down as he did, if he could clearly see that no other Arsenal players (bar Raya) were around him, while only being 1 yard off the goal-line? Why would he risk that?
To me, it’s clear that Joelinton has both hands on Gabriels back and he pushes him for Gabriel to fall in such a way. When the ball came to Gabriel, it was only around 5ft off the ground, a perfect height for him to head or chest the ball away, so there’s no need to go down like a dying swan?
The more I look at it, the more I agree it should have been called a foul. It looks as though GM was focused on heading it away and the push caused him to miss it. I can see why they dismissed it (they thought it wasn’t a clear and obvious error, and refs are so inconsistent with fouls on high balls), but i think they were wrong to.
Don’t agree with some of your reasoning, though GM could have simply misjudged it and decided to go down to try to cover the mistake, but running it back (over and over), I think he was poised to clear the ball away easily until Joelinton made contact.
@Davi – so basically, ultimately, you agreed with my reasoning in the end…. haha
Up to now I thought the only decision to challenge was the foul on Gabriel but looking at what they did for the offside for Gordon I’m seeing that different now.
The place where the assist says he can’t see where the ball is so he decides not enough evidence to overrule on-field decision. Nah. You can see Gordon is miles past Raya. They should look to see where he is in the last frame where they CAN see the ball. If he’s offside in that then he must be offside later when it hits Joelinton’s
arm.
Also. They zoom in to footage from behind Gabriel but they also have footage from the front. Why didnt they zoom in on that to see the ball hitting them and see if he’s offside then?
Also why didnt they draw the offside lines? On the front side footage it would show offside or not.
Overall these vars were better than the babbling idiots in the Pool var thing but even though they did a bit better they still chose to do the wrong things so they got the wrong decisions.
And the AVAR guy mmmm yeah. He seemed to really want to award the goal? Someone check if he has family in Newc or a bank account that suddenly got big lol Just kidding.
I think the offside is less controversial because Gordon looks to be behind the ball – they said they couldn’t conclusively say Gordon was ahead of it when it was “played”
Can’t expect anything less, Arsenal are not in the good books of Epl Refress at the moment. This guys won’t continue to wash their dirty linen in the public.
Watched it again. Other thing I saw was how the vars just skipped over the Joelinton handball thing with “handball there but it’s not deliberate”.
Look at the angle of his left arm that the ball hits, it’s in a hitler salute sort of position way up in the air. Most handball is given because of unnatural position of the arm. Who goes up to head a ball with their arm stuck up like that?
Does it even matter if it’s deliberate in this instance? I thought the newer rules prevented attackers from gaining an advantage from an unintentional handball. I don’t think they’d allow a deflected goal if it unintentionally came off the hand of an attacker? (not having a go at you – it makes them look incompetent if I’m right)
I don’t think they could tell if it came off his arm tbh
You could be right about the new rules. I lost track tbh. too many changes 🙁
But if so then it was handball for sure. They saw it had hit his arm, we can hear them say it. And you can see on a few angles.
Also when they did the offside they talked about “not being able to see when it hit Joelinton’s arm from this angle”. So they knew it hit his arm, just skated over it with “handball there but it’s not deliberate” and nobody even mentioned new rules.
I think the VAR & the PGMOL officials are betters and did not want to lose a bet. Corruption at its best. If Gabriel puts his two hands on a striker in his box a penalty will be awarded because there will be visible contact but why is he not considered fouled with such a visible push?????
For Gods sake!!
Corruption is not just about money. It can be any kind of personal gain.
If the ref likes his home town club and ends up refereeing a match they play in, he’s gonna be inclined to give decisions that favour them even if he doesn’t realise his own bias.
Some refs get to do games with their home town clubs in them. It’s like a ref from Brazil reffing a Brazil game, wouldn’t happen. So why should it happen at club level?
I have said from the beginning that the only incident that can be verified 100% is the two hands in the back of Gabriel.
It’s clear for all to see… there can be no argument whatsoever, even Webb and the var team have agreed that this was the case.
So:
1. Why didn’t the on field referee see it? That’s the first question that Owen should have asked.
2. Why would Gabriel take a tumble, when he was perfectly placed to head it away? Question two that Owen failed to ask.
3. Why did Joelington have his hands on the back of Gabriel? Question three Owen failed to ask.
4. Why was Joelington leaning forward, with both feet off the ground? Owen, where are you?
5. Why are var officials now interpreting the level of force used to make a challenge, is that in their remit? Owen?
6. IF they ARE now judging players reactions, why didn’t they study Joelington ‘s when the ball went into the net? A classic example of someone expecting to be penalised. Can’t blame Owen for this one, as it’s a bit too technical.
So, five questions that Owen should have put to Howard Webb,, all of which, in5my opinion, should have proved that the goal was incorrectly given and that the officials, both on and off the pitch, were completely wrong… but of course, Webb wouldn’t admit this and Owen is an ex Newcastle player, who doesn’t want to upset anyone, but would rather see the corruption in the game continue.
Mikel Arteta has been charged of Misconduct. Piling our misery after such injustice? Hmmm, they gotta be careful what they’re in for.
By the letter of the laws, it was misconduct and he will be fined, if not banned.
How I wish they were as equal in their treatment of the officials – let’s get them out minutes after the games finished to answer questions about their performances.