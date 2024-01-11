What do Arsenal fans think went wrong in the defeat to Liverpool?

What went wrong Vs Liverpool?

Arsenal was knocked out of another cup and have been left beaten for 3 games in a row, after Liverpool came away victorious at The Emirates. Arsenal have had a great start to the season and looked to be top competitors again, but now it seems we’ve hit a brick wall and don’t know what to do next. After coming away with a draw at Anfield, I think a lot of Arsenal fans were hopeful we could come and beat them at home, but that just wasn’t the case, and we were outclassed on the night. Here’s a rundown of what I think went wrong.

Firstly I think our defence were the worst I’ve seen them this season and when Kiwior’s own goal went in, you could feel the life being sucked our of the game, not to say he was solely to blame, because he wasn’t but as soon as that first goal went in, everyone’s heads seemed to drop and it was almost like you could feel it through the TV screen.

Again, I don’t think we were clinical enough, and this is something I’ve been saying all season long. I don’t think it’s right to scapegoat the forwards, especially because that’s what a lot of Arsenal fans seem to be doing, but we just can’t find the back of the net. Last season this wasn’t so much of a problem, and we had to make major improvements to the midfield and defence but now we’ve somewhat fixed those two parts, the shooting has fallen behind and I’m not quite sure what we’re meant to do about it.

Our attackers need to be working on this type of stuff on their own to make sure they are at their best and can find the back of the net. With what used to be a ruthless forward line, has now turned into a forward line that maybe does a little too much and thinks too much before just having a go. More shots and less ticky tacky passes and I think we can easily score more goals. Because again, we had plenty of chances.

I also think Arteta made changes too late and wasn’t quick enough to identify the problems, yes as soon as they scored, he pounced into action and made three changes but for me, all those changes should have happened around the 75th minute mark. Yes, I know we had our chances before that and maybe Arteta wasn’t willing to mess about with things, just in case, but for me, it was far too late for them to impact the game properly and if done sooner, I think could have changed the game.

A tough loss and another exit out of a cup, maybe it’s somewhat of a positive thing, now we can solely focus on The Champions League and the League but still a tough one to lose at home in front of our fans.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? What went wrong for you?

Daisy Mae

