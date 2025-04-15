What do Arsenal Need in the Summer?

It feels mawkish to be writing an article like this in April before the season has come to an end, but unfortunately, even at this early stage, we’re confident enough that our season will end without any silverware being added to the trophy cabinet.

At the time of writing the two biggest obstacles to overcoming that prediction are a 13 point deficit to league leaders Liverpool and the ominous spectre of serial winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Looking further ahead than the Champions League quarter finals though, what do Mikel Arteta and Arsenal need this summer to make them genuine title contenders again? Read on to find out our thoughts.

A Defender Striker

Sorry, it’s such an obvious question that we thought we’d have a little fun with the heading. Arsenal obviously do not need another defender. Where Arsenal have fallen down this season is offensively. Even before Kai Havertz’s season ending injury, the club were being criticised for not purchasing an out and out striker either in January or the previous summer.

Unfortunately Havertz’ absence, along with those of Martinelli and Saka have only further emphasised Arsenal’s urgent need for attacking reinforcements. As well as he has performed in the role, no team with serious designs on major trophies should be relying on Mikel Merino as a centre-forward.

The three names most heavily linked with Arsenal over the last six months have been Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. Whilst Isak’s playing style would certainly invoke a wave of nostalgia amongst those of us lucky enough to have seen Thierry Henry play, bringing him to the club could prove costly.

Similarly, a move for Viktor Gyokeres is likely to cost the club north of £100 million, which leaves Benjamin Sesko as the most likely option, considering the club’s need to balance the books as they look to fill holes in other positions.

That wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world either. We know that Arsenal were very close to bringing in Sesko last summer and that he fits the profile of striker that Mikel Arteta is looking for. With another season of learning under his belt at Leipzig, Sesko could be ready to hit the ground running at Arsenal.

A Winger

There have been calls for years to reinforce the wide areas, with many worried that the club overly relied on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. Injuries to both this season have proved those fears right.

Whilst Trossard and Nwaneri have performed well, they are both currently a step below the standard provided by the players they have replaced. Rumours continue to abound that Arsenal are poised to make a move for Athletic Club wide man Nico Williams.

The Gunners are reportedly happy to trigger William’s 60 million Euro release clause and offer him a large wage to convince him to move to London instead of Barcelona. If they do, it will be a huge statement of intent and one that could really thrust them into the running not just for the Premier League, but the Champions League as well.

Any Other Business

The final area of business that Arsenal look set to complete is the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. The 26-year-old defensive midfielder was close to joining the club last summer and despite interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool, still looks keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Earmarked as the ideal replacement for Thomas Partey, Zubimendi would add more steel and tenacity to Arsenal’s midfield as well as bringing his metronomic passing ability to the squad.

Could These Deals Bring Trophies Back to Arsenal?

Absolutely. If Arsenal were to bring in Martin Zubimendi, Nico Williams and Benjamin Sesko then the club’s starting XI would be on par with the best in Europe. In one fell swoop many of the long-term issues in the squad would be solved.

However, the chances of things working out like that are, as we know from experience, relatively slim. Other clubs will be interested in our targets and other clubs will be interested in our players; William Saliba is for example, attracting serious interest from Real Madrid.

All we can hope then is that Arsenal actually make a serious effort to address their weaknesses in this upcoming transfer window as the previous two have felt like missed opportunities.