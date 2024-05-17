What do Arsenal Women need to do differently to secure WSL victory next season?

I don’t know about you, but I’m always thinking about how our Arsenal women can finally win the Women’s Super League. It’s been 5 years since they last did that, and we were really hoping they would win it this season. Unfortunately, they are going to end up finishing third instead which does, of course, mean qualification to Round 1 of the Women’s Champions League, the same as last season.

One may ask, “What do Arsenal Women need to do differently to secure the league victory?”

It would be great to see our Gunner women really take advantage of set pieces, just like the men’s team does. They have a knack for putting pressure on opponents and earning a lot of corners. However, they haven’t quite figured out how to turn those corners or even those free kicks into goals, which is holding them back a bit, to say the least. Former Gunners, Rafaelle Souza & Jen Beattie, were great for heading home corners. Amanda Ilestedt, who was sensational at heading home goals for Sweden at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, is unavailable as she is with child. Our Gunners need to add to their back-line in my opinion.

Jonas Eidevall and his technical bench should also focus on improving the team’s performance in the final third. Despite finding themselves in promising positions, they’ve often struggled to make the right decisions and ended up missing out on simple opportunities.

It would also be great to see our Arsenal women’s passing perfected between now, during the pre-season, and the start of next season. Often, the passes played have been too short, not in behind the players, causing the team to lose momentum, especially in attacking play. Passing shouldn’t be a problem for Arsenal with the talented squad they have.

It would also be great if Jonas Eidevall could maintain a consistent lineup next season—something he failed to do this season. Constantly changing the lineup can disrupt on-field relationships, so it’s important to avoid that.

This season, our Gunner women have also had a bit of a struggle finding their form away from home. They’ve managed to secure five wins on the road, but they’ve drawn two games and lost three others. Dropping 13 points on the road is, for sure, one reason they won’t be champs this season. If they had managed to pick up even half of those 13 points, they would have had a great chance of winning the WSL this time around. It’s important for our Gunners to have a strong away record if they want to win the league.

What do you think? With these changes, can Arsenal finally end their league title drought next season?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….