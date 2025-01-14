What do Gooners make of the latest news on Martin Zubimendi?

Arguably the biggest news concerning the club to surface today (as of writing this) is our imminent signing of Martin Zubimendi. As remarkable as it may sound, this is genuine, with several highly credible sources reporting the same thing.

As first revealed by the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, the Gunners are in advanced negotiations to bring him in for the summer. Arsenal are set to trigger his €60 million release clause in a move that should see him join in the summer. The report also mentioned that the deal is virtually completed, which will certainly come as a surprise given our obvious need for attacking reinforcements.

It’s not that the deal is without reason—midfield was an area that needed strengthening anyway, particularly as both Jorginho and Partey are set to see out their contracts in the summer. However, I can’t help but feel perplexed by our decision to complete this deal now.

The report also indicated that the Gunners initially wanted him this month but were forced to settle for a summer move after his club refused. That’s truly amazing! To think that we have such an urgent need for attacking reinforcements and then a report like this comes out—it’s a bit frustrating.

With Gabriel Jesus now set to be out for the remainder of the season, and with the current state of our frontline, you would expect a forward to be top priority this window. Yet it seems the club doesn’t view it that way.

With this news coming out, it would be unforgivable if we somehow fail to sign a forward—unforgivable!

BENJAMIN KENNETH.