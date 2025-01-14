What do Gooners make of the latest news on Martin Zubimendi?

Arguably the biggest news concerning the club to surface today (as of writing this) is our imminent signing of Martin Zubimendi. As remarkable as it may sound, this is genuine, with several highly credible sources reporting the same thing.
As first revealed by the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, the Gunners are in advanced negotiations to bring him in for the summer. Arsenal are set to trigger his €60 million release clause in a move that should see him join in the summer. The report also mentioned that the deal is virtually completed, which will certainly come as a surprise given our obvious need for attacking reinforcements.
It’s not that the deal is without reason—midfield was an area that needed strengthening anyway, particularly as both Jorginho and Partey are set to see out their contracts in the summer. However, I can’t help but feel perplexed by our decision to complete this deal now.
The report also indicated that the Gunners initially wanted him this month but were forced to settle for a summer move after his club refused. That’s truly amazing! To think that we have such an urgent need for attacking reinforcements and then a report like this comes out—it’s a bit frustrating.
With Gabriel Jesus now set to be out for the remainder of the season, and with the current state of our frontline, you would expect a forward to be top priority this window. Yet it seems the club doesn’t view it that way.
With this news coming out, it would be unforgivable if we somehow fail to sign a forward—unforgivable!
Thoughts about this headline, Gooners? Let us know in the comments.
BENJAMIN KENNETH.
With only 4 senior forwards available and fit at present,this distraction is of little interest to fans when the immediate priority is the recruitment of a striker .The injury to Jesus is yet another blow in a season where the imbalance of our squad is painfully evident.No fewer than 5 of our squad are available to fill the LB role yet we do not have one natural centre forward at our disposal.A very sad state of affairs for a Club with pretentious to win the Premier League.
Not really interested in a player who’s signing for next season ,maybe news on a forward coming in this transfer window might help .
Just a PR stunt to appease the fans
Sorry should have written “some gullible fans “
I don’t want to believe that Arteta and Josh Kroenke won’t sign a striker this January.
Two weeks left to go. Something can still happen by that time.
The signing of Zubimendi is not a bad one for the summer though.
But we really need a striker right now so that’s the news that we should be getting.
All very good, but like most fans am more interested in the here and now. Gabriel Jesus was holding his knee against Newcastle, so clearly there was a problem there, he also didn’t start the MU game as involved as he normally is. He surely mentioned he had a problem to the club, so should’ve been taken seriously, and skimping on forwards has come back to bite us big time.
I’m more interested in this transfer window to be honest. We need forwards
Also, nothing is certain until confirmed on Arsenal website and a lot can change from now until summer. Im not taking any notice of summer transfer rumours
Forrest helped us. We need to win now