What do Gooners think? – Should Arsenal prioritize the EPL or the UCL?

It’s far too early to decide whether or not we should focus on the Champions League.

Arsenal will be heading into Wednesday’s Champions League clash against AS Monaco off the back of a pretty disappointing result at the weekend. Against Fulham, the Gunners dropped further points in the title race, which handed an advantage to Chelsea and Liverpool in the process.

We cut the gap to six points at the summit of the table, but that is not considering the leader’s game in hand which will be rescheduled next year. This means that Liverpool still holds a significant edge over us in a title race that is shaping up to be one of the finest in recent history.

Due to the huge advantage possessed by the Reds at the summit, there has been calls from the Arsenal faithful that we should salvage our season by abandoning our league pursuit, focusing our efforts instead to the cup competitions and most especially the Champions League. Among the motivations for us to exclusively focus on UCL glory is the fact that it has remained elusive throughout our 138th year history.

Regardless of that, I and I believe a majority of the fanbase would say it’s far too early to put our eggs in one basket. There is a reason why it has eluded us, PSG and until very recently, Manchester City. It is one of the most difficult competitions in world football, it’s so competitive and the fact that it now has both a league and knockout phase will make it even more difficult to surmount. Along with its difficulty, another reason is plainly because it’s too early!

We’re currently fifteen games into the season, we’re less than half way into it and yet this campaign has proven it can serve up the most unexpected twists. Setting our sights solely on the UCL might see us not being in the right position to profit when these sort of things happen.

Furthermore if we were in, let’s say, the quarter-finals of the UCL while being this far off the title, it would be logical to focus on the competition we’ll be most likely to win, in that regard being the Champions League.

Currently we are not likely to win the title but we are far more likely to win the Champions League despite our huge points gap to Liverpool. Using the logic of focusing on the most likely, then winning the UCL should take it. This debate has been going on even before the start of the current campaign, we’re nearly half way into the season so let me get your thoughts on this gooners, has your perspectives changed?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

