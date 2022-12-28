How can Arsenal Women replace Vivianne Miedema’s goals for the rest of the season?

What do Gunners do without Arsenal Women’s Vivianne Miedema? by Michelle

Vivianne Miedema sustained an ACL injury recently, within weeks of her teammate and partner Beth Mead suffering the same fate. Both internationals have faced surgery and there will be a significant recovery time, keeping them out of action for the rest of this season. It is also highly unlikely that either will be available to join their international teams for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand in summer 2023.

Here is Miedema in action in Arsenal’s last WSL game of 2022 when our Gunners won 4-1 away to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

It does beg the question ‘what are we going to do?’ Miedema and Mead have been Arsenal’s top goalscorers and top assisters over several seasons.

Will Jonas Eidevall recall on-loan young Brazilian Gio back from Everton? Will Arsenal confirm signing Dutch international Victoria Pelova? And are Arsenal interested in pursuing Brazilian international Debinha? Eidevall has certainly said he will be active in the January transfer window and we really do need front-line fire power..

What are your thoughts? Anybody else that could be in the mix?

Michelle Maxwell

