What do stats say about William Saliba’s participation in Arsenal’s matches?

The absence of William Saliba for Arsenal’s upcoming clash against Liverpool is indeed a significant setback. Saliba, who is suspended following his sending-off against Bournemouth, has been a crucial figure in Arsenal’s defence, playing a vital role in their impressive performances since he became a regular starter last season. His consistency, defensive skills, and ability to read the game make him one of the top defenders in the Premier League, and his absence will leave a notable gap in the Gunners’ backline.
