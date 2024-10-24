What do stats say about William Saliba’s participation in Arsenal’s matches?

The statistics provided by the Daily Mail highlight just how important Saliba is to Arsenal’s success. With a 74% win rate when he plays compared to just 45.5% in games without him, the difference is stark. These figures illustrate the extent to which Arsenal’s defensive stability and overall performance are impacted when Saliba is not on the pitch. His ability to thwart attackers, win aerial duels, and distribute the ball from the back has made him indispensable to Mikel Arteta’s system.

Saliba’s absence could force Arteta to make significant adjustments to the defence, potentially bringing in someone like Jakub Kiwior or reshuffling the backline to cope with the challenge posed by Liverpool’s formidable attack, led by Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez. However, this disruption could expose Arsenal’s vulnerabilities, especially against a team with the offensive firepower that Liverpool possesses.

The match is critical for Arsenal, as they are looking to stay in contention for the Premier League title. Dropping points against Liverpool could widen the gap between them and the top of the table, making it even more challenging to keep pace with title rivals like Manchester City. Therefore, Arteta will need to devise a tactical plan to compensate for Saliba’s absence, potentially by strengthening the midfield to shield the defence or employing a more conservative approach to limit Liverpool’s attacking opportunities.

Ultimately, while Saliba’s absence is a blow, Arsenal must find a way to adapt and secure a positive result. Players like Ben White, Gabriel Magalhães, and Kiwior will need to step up and deliver solid performances to fill the void left by the Frenchman. It’s a tough task, but one that Arsenal must rise to if they are to maintain their title aspirations this season.