What do the bookies think of Arsenal’s chances of landing our rumoured targets?

There have neen hundreds of transfer rumours this summer linking Arsenal with every striker, midfielder and left back that appears to be available in the market, and even some that have not even been put n the transfer list.

But lately, the Arsenal transfer rumours seem to be concentrating on Youri Tielemans, Lisandro Martinez, Lucas Paqueta, NGolo Kante, Kyle Walker-Peters and possibly Serge Gnabry returning to the fold.

Arsenal have already signed Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira for the first team, and although there was never a betting market for Vieira, the boolies had Arsenal as odds on favourites to sign Jesus from before the window even opened. So I thought that as things seemed to have quietened down on the rumour front, it was worth looking at the latest sports betting to see what the bookies thought of our chances of signing any of our current targets.

The latest rumours have been linking us with the Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who of course is another Brazilian, as most of our targets appear to be this summer, but the transfer fee being quoted from Lyon seems just a touch expensive when compared to someone like Tielemans.

But according to the bookies we still have a good chance of landing him, although the new moneybags team Newcastle are being quoted at around Even money favourites, while Arsenal are close behind at 7/4 second favourites. I would not complain if the 24 year-old joined us, but I somehow doubt that Arteta would use up such a large chunk of money for a player that has never played in the Premier League.

So lets move on to another midfielder and our unlikely link with the 31 year-old Chelsea superstar NGolo Kante. He would excellent experience to the team but I think it is extremely unlikely. The bookies seem to agre and have him priced at 12/1 to join us. Strangely Man United are 6/1 favourites which seems even more unlikely.

So on to Kyle Walker-Peters, who is a new recent Arsenal rumour, and it would appear Man United are favourites at around 4/1 and Arsenal right behind at 5/1. I certainly wouldn’t have a bet on that, would you?

Considering the rumours surrounding Lisandro Martinez, I can’t find any betting at all, so maybe the bookies already know who he will sign for. Let’s hupe its Arsenal!

Now for the big one in Youri Tielemans, the Leicester man has been linked with us since the transfer window opened and it looked like it was a done deal at one point. It may have gone quiet on the rumour front, but the bookies still have us as very hot favourites at around Even money, although a few bookies make us odds on to sign him.

Maybe the deal is not yet dead, but Man United are priced between 3/1 and 6/1 and he is also around 3/1 to stay at Leicester. The bookies are obviously undecided but according to them that is our most likely signing!

What do you think of these prces?