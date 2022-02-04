What do we expect from Arsenal in the next six months?

What’s next for Arsenal?

After a dismal transfer window, what can we expect from Arsenal in the next year?

With all the news coming out of Arsenal sounding supportive of Mikel Arteta, whispers of a new upgraded contract have floated around recently regardless of our current form.

I think the board will offer Arteta a 2-year contract extension with an improved wage after our table progress this season and chance of getting European football again.

I don’t see a better manager currently available, and even though we have failed dismally in all competitions, the Kroenkes will probably back this project for at least another full season.

End the season strong.

Positive thinking maybe, but with us no longer remaining in any other competitions, we simply must finish this year in strong form, wins at Chelsea, West Ham and Spurs is essential for our league position.

The fact that Manchester United and West Ham didn’t strengthen in January is a small boost because we aren’t the only team that failed to find any reinforcements in the window.

Spurs made two deadline day signings from Juventus; they will be the main team pushing for the fourth spot in my opinion after reinventing themselves under Conte.

However, if we pull a winning run together, I believe we can get top four. We will have less games to play, hopefully less injuries, and one focus on getting European football back to the Emirates.

A busy summer must follow though.

Left with one of the smallest and youngest squad in the league, Arteta has clearly spent the last few windows cleaning the squad of deadwood and the summer simply must invest into bulking out the team.

Firstly, Alexander Isak will be brought in, we will have to pay the £75 million release clause for the player after failing to bring him to the club for £50 million in January, Real Sociedad won’t budge on price.

The Swedish international was seen around London last week with a permanent personalised number plate on his car, the transfer would be a much-needed boost after a dismal last transfer window.

The 22-year-old is the young technical striker is what Arsenal fans are calling out for.

With our two striker opinions (Lacazette and Nketiah) both out of contract in summer, it must be certain that we will strengthen in this area now.

I know Lyon really want Laca, but I would possibly expect a one-year extension for the current Arsenal captain.

Matt Turner seems set to become the Arsenal number two keeper but delayed until summer, after Newcastle’s busy January I wouldn’t be surprised if they bought Leno as their first choice.

As of a right back replacement to backup Tomiyasu, my choice would be Lamptey as a young English option, he would rekindle his relationship with Ben White.

Centre midfielder. Bissouma would be my favourite choice, but I doubt Brighton would sell us two players this summer.

Missing out on Guimaraes was a huge blow and Arthur Melo rumour seems to have died out.

Pepe’s contract lasts until 2024 however I think that he may leave in the summer after not getting much gametime under Arteta and admitting he is not happy. If we sell him then surely, we find a winger replacement in summer too.

Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi and Saliba are those on loan who I expect to re-join the Arsenal squad and give us more depth too.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we are one of the biggest spenders especially if we get a European spot, £150 million or more.

What do you expect to happen?

Until next time Gooners,

Benedict