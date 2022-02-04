What do we expect from Arsenal in the next six months?

What’s next for Arsenal?
After a dismal transfer window, what can we expect from Arsenal in the next year?
With all the news coming out of Arsenal sounding supportive of Mikel Arteta, whispers of a new upgraded contract have floated around recently regardless of our current form.
I think the board will offer Arteta a 2-year contract extension with an improved wage after our table progress this season and chance of getting European football again.
I don’t see a better manager currently available, and even though we have failed dismally in all competitions, the Kroenkes will probably back this project for at least another full season.
End the season strong.
Positive thinking maybe, but with us no longer remaining in any other competitions, we simply must finish this year in strong form, wins at Chelsea, West Ham and Spurs is essential for our league position.
The fact that Manchester United and West Ham didn’t strengthen in January is a small boost because we aren’t the only team that failed to find any reinforcements in the window.
Spurs made two deadline day signings from Juventus; they will be the main team pushing for the fourth spot in my opinion after reinventing themselves under Conte.
However, if we pull a winning run together, I believe we can get top four. We will have less games to play, hopefully less injuries, and one focus on getting European football back to the Emirates.
A busy summer must follow though.
Left with one of the smallest and youngest squad in the league, Arteta has clearly spent the last few windows cleaning the squad of deadwood and the summer simply must invest into bulking out the team.
Firstly, Alexander Isak will be brought in, we will have to pay the £75 million release clause for the player after failing to bring him to the club for £50 million in January, Real Sociedad won’t budge on price.
The Swedish international was seen around London last week with a permanent personalised number plate on his car, the transfer would be a much-needed boost after a dismal last transfer window.
The 22-year-old is the young technical striker is what Arsenal fans are calling out for.
With our two striker opinions (Lacazette and Nketiah) both out of contract in summer, it must be certain that we will strengthen in this area now.
I know Lyon really want Laca, but I would possibly expect a one-year extension for the current Arsenal captain.
Matt Turner seems set to become the Arsenal number two keeper but delayed until summer, after Newcastle’s busy January I wouldn’t be surprised if they bought Leno as their first choice.
As of a right back replacement to backup Tomiyasu, my choice would be Lamptey as a young English option, he would rekindle his relationship with Ben White.
Centre midfielder. Bissouma would be my favourite choice, but I doubt Brighton would sell us two players this summer.
Missing out on Guimaraes was a huge blow and Arthur Melo rumour seems to have died out.
Pepe’s contract lasts until 2024 however I think that he may leave in the summer after not getting much gametime under Arteta and admitting he is not happy. If we sell him then surely, we find a winger replacement in summer too.
Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi and Saliba are those on loan who I expect to re-join the Arsenal squad and give us more depth too.
I wouldn’t be surprised if we are one of the biggest spenders especially if we get a European spot, £150 million or more.
What do you expect to happen?
Until next time Gooners,
Benedict
Couple more red cards, some more poor contract management and throw in a couple oustings while we are at it.
I am hearing of Calvert Lewin and Neves, so if that’s true the next six months will just get more depressing.
We can still wish that Kroenke will sell and Arteta will be out
Whats wrong with DCL?
Do you actually watch him play? Have you seen him play or you’re like most fan will do, judging him based off internet and the fact that he doesn’t have huge hype surrounding him?
I’ll be happy to take DCL in a heartbeat. He’s always been one I’ve always looked forward to and loved watching since 2 seasons ago. I can’t wait to see his link up with Salad and co, while also being there for those crosses of Tierney.
I’m indifferent about Neves though, he’s a bigger upgrade on Xhaka. He’s just Xhaka without the brainfarts. They both do their job well, one just doesn’t have errors in him. I want someone better than Xhaka, and Neves isn’t exactly that
I expect top 6 but hope for top 4 which is doable.
If Arsenal didn’t think paying Isak’s RC this winter when he could’ve helped pushed for the top four. What makes you think they’ll trigger his RC in the summer?
He’s not worth that amount, tesa promising you striker, but he doesn’t have the number of goals for the amount being touted.
Right, I’ll love to see Lamprey too, Bissouma would be good, but has he dealt with his off the field issue with the police? I wasn’t following his case, so any update on that?
Guendouzi is joing Marseille permanently. AMN isn’t cut it for the CM position he keeps asking for.
On God, I don’t want Your Tielemans please. You people complain about Xhaka being slow? Tielemans makes Xhaka look like he’s Barry Allen. Maybe it has to do with his added weight, I don’t care about his once in a while goals from outside the box, even Xhaka did that when he came. I just hope we get someone better than both players.
If we can get DCL and Isak for our striking options then that would be immense.
I think getting UCL will be the big factor when looking at the players we will get.
I’m on the team with this run, it’s now that the fanbase needs to be more vocal on matchdays.
The fans going to the games this season ? They’ve been immense with overwhelming support. Let’s give that final push for the rest of the season.
At the start of the season, almost everyone already wrote us of, including our fans and no one expected us to compete for a top 4 spot. Now that we’re in the position, some fans still pretend we were expected to be in this position months ago.
We can get UCL, let’s just take it a game a time