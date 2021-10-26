What do you make of Aubameyang’s return to form? Here is Arteta’s opinion.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been one of Arsenal’s most improved players in the last few weeks.

The striker struggled for goals last season, but it is not just his return to scoring that has been impressive.

His pressing and overall attitude on the pitch has been topnotch, and Mikel Arteta says he is thrilled with the club captain recent show.

Asked if the striker is returning to form, the Spaniard said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I wouldn’t go to the goals, again it is what Auba is transmitting on the pitch.

‘I have never seen Auba transmit what he is doing now. It is a click.

‘Apart from the goals, the celebration when they put the ball in the net, do you see the way he runs, the purpose he has to press the ball and when he takes it his movement, his link, how is leading the game?

‘That is when he is changing the rest, not when he is static and then he puts the ball in the net. I prefer this Auba.’

A lack of goals from Auba wrecked Arsenal’s aim of winning a trophy and ending last season inside the European places.

Now that he got his mojo back, Arsenal fans can dream of a good finish to this campaign.

There is still a long way to go and it would take more than a good contribution from the Gabon striker to help the club this season.

The likes of Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are also showing substantial form in this campaign, and that is something for fans to celebrate.

Aubameyang has scored in each of his last three games for club and country and has 4 goals in 8 league matches this season.