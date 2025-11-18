What do you think about Odegaard’s latest update on his fitness?

Martin Odegaard was unable to play for Norway as they secured qualification for the World Cup next summer, and it ultimately proved beneficial that he was not required to push himself while still recovering. His absence ensured that he could continue his rehabilitation at an appropriate pace, which is especially important given the setbacks he has experienced this season. Supporters understand that he is now closer to a return than he was a few weeks ago, and there is growing anticipation as they wait for him to rejoin the team and restore further stability to the midfield.

Before Norway’s recent match, he confirmed to TV2 that he was feeling better than he had over the past few weeks, as reported by the outlet. This update offered reassurance, particularly at a time when Arsenal have been dealing with several fitness concerns across the squad. Odegaard is far from the only player who has been sidelined in recent weeks, and many of those affected are expected to return after the international break. His progress therefore contributes to a wider sense of recovery within the team as they prepare for the next phase of the season.

Odegaard’s Impact on the Team Environment

Even when unavailable for selection, Odegaard continues to serve as an important influence in the dressing room. His leadership and consistency have been central to the team’s development, and Arsenal have felt the absence of his creativity and composure. His return is expected to strengthen the overall structure of the side, particularly in terms of rhythm and decision making during important phases of play. Although Eberechi Eze arrived in the summer, it remains difficult to see a scenario in which Odegaard does not maintain a central role. His qualities and experience make him a natural fit for the team’s ambitions and tactical approach.

Looking Ahead to His Full Return

There is a natural curiosity regarding when he will be fully available again and whether this marks the end of his injury issues for the season. His campaign has already been disrupted by recurring fitness problems, and if these continue, the long-term implications cannot be ignored. The club must continue to evolve efficiently, and players who are frequently unavailable place pressure on squad depth and long-term planning. For now, the hope is that this period of recovery will allow him to re-establish his rhythm and remain a consistent presence throughout the remainder of the season.

