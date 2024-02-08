What do you think is Arsenal’s strongest starting XI with everyone fit? Here’s mine…

Who I think our strongest XI is when fully fit

Arsenal have had a good season so far, and coming into the second half of the season we look to be in prime position to fight for the title again this season. With a lot of players having injuries along the way, it’s made it harder than it probably should be, but now we are starting to see everyone beginning to come back and become fully fit. I wanted to take a dive into who I think our strongest line up is when everyone is fit, here’s my take.

In goal, I’d have to say Raya has impressed me this season. He seems to really be coming into form in the second half of the season and looks a lot more comfortable. Ramsdale is a great keeper but with Arteta also making it very clear that Raya is in the future plans over Ramsdale. There hasn’t been many games we’ve got to see Ramsdale this season and although Raya hasn’t been at the club long, he does seem to be the type of keeper that Arsenal have been looking for. He stays calm and composed and is very good with his feet.

As a back four, I would personally go for White, Timber, Gabriel and Tomiyasu. Arteta started timber at RB in the games he’s played him, and I personally don’t think that’s where he plays best, I saw him play at Ajax and he’s a great centre back, but he is dynamic and can pretty much play across the defence wherever you need him. Although Gabriel and Saliba have been great this season, Saliba for me isn’t better than Timber, and with time I think him or White will lose their spot to Timber. Tomiyasu hands down is our best Left Back, I think he’s got so much potential, he’s so well disciplined and brings life into out backline.

In the midfield, I’d say Rice, Odegaard and Havertz. You could put Jorginho in there too but the fact that Havertz has looked so good since joining, I think it would be harsh not to include him. Rice is unreal, he’s probably my favourite signing in the past 15 years, he was worth every penny, and I just hope he stays at the club forever. Odegaard, although he hasn’t been at his very best this season is still a class above the rest. The way he creates things for our forwards and himself is elite and he’s up there with one of the best midfielders in the league.

And in attack, I’d say Saka, Jesus and Trossard. Some might disagree with me on Trossard over Martinelli but for me he just slides in perfectly, they’re both very different wingers and they both produce a lot but Trossard for me is a smarter player and reads the game well, he’s settled into the Arsenal squad perfectly and constantly looks dangerous when going forward. Jesus when fully fit is a great striker and the best striker we’ve got at the moment but that could potentially change in the summer depending on who we bring in.

Saka, for a young lad, has a lot of pressure of his shoulders because people know how good he is, but he’s our best right winger hands down.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? What do you think our strongest XI is?

