What do you think is “missing” from Arsenal?

All Arsenal fans are well aware that we are going through a very unconfident and fruitless patch of form and it is very difficult to see where our next goal is going to come from.
Last week against Leeds, Arteta may have bowed to pressure to ‘try something different’ and he moved Aubameyang into the centre-forward position. We still didn’t score but the Gabon hitman actually had three attempts at goal, which is the most he has had in a single League game all season.
But somehow, despite our awful run, we are still only 8 points behind Liverpool at the top of the League, and Mikel Arteta thinks we should be closer than that except for the “fine margins” that have seen us lose games. Arteta told SkySports: “The position probably that I believe we should have been in and where we are at the moment, it is two games (difference),”
“That’s four to six points and it makes the whole difference and the small margins where we lose the game or win the game, it is incredibly narrow.
“But this is the reality of this league and where we are at the moment. We don’t have big margins at the moment so we have to be really good at everything we do because at the moment, something is missing.
“We are on the edge of winning or losing a football match and we again are humble and conscious of that and at the moment we don’t have to steal those margins and any game is going to be really difficult.”
Okay we could blame Aubameyang for our lack of goals, but surely for him to have so few chances we could surmise he is being given many chances from the midfielders or the wingers.
We certainly can’t say the Arsenal defence is too bad (except against Aston Villa) for a change, so what do you think is the missing link that Arteta is looking for?
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
Actually Ozil is missing
We are missing a midfielder in the mould of Santi Carzola to partner Partey. That is the only spark lacking. Is there still any of the kind out there?
The missing link is the the creative attacking midfielder; to link the attacking play well in the opposition half. I.e feeder of the main strikers is the missing link.
Thanks
What’s missing? A forward thinking midfield player able to carry the ball and pass it accurately at speed. The whole team though is missing a sense of urgency, we have some skilful players but they seem to have either forgotten how to do quick short passes in triangles, or are being coached to do something else. Even Burnley yesterday were playing quicker football than we do.
Declan…
I totally agree with you on the aspect of quick short passes and the ability to control in tight spaces, the ability to turn on the ball and attack free spaces quickly. These are the ingredients of creativity.
I have long observed that such dynamism is needed in order to stir the creative power of the team. Many folks think it’s about acquiring a creative midfielder, which to some extent will be a plus, but more important is the lack of such innate skills in the fabric of the team.
I reiterate again that such qualities cannot be imparted by a coach to experienced players except such players are ready to apply themselves to learning alongside belief. Arteta is definitely the right man because I get more convinced, despite the gloomy message being preached, that his processes are right. The change in attitude and culture is paramount and these are the foundation for progress.
Alex Ferguson seemed to have been under performing in his first three years of his early career and he was almost sacked, however, the board stuck with him knowing that he was changing a culture at the club. We cannot be carried away by immediate and fleeting short-paced success in place of long-lasting principles geared towards lasting success.
All great coaches began by changing attitude and culture, and likewise in life, these are the ingredients of success. It is thus essential that we see the vision and belief, even though present observations may say otherwise. We need a supportive fan base, and I hope we will deliver such a support.
Cheers!
Yes Fire
There was a lot more wrong at the club than just the EPL squad and each aspect needs time to rectify. Unfortunately for Emery he only exacerbated the problems and CL football got even further away, to the point that relegation looked more likely. ManU post Ferguson tried quick fixes with a succession of managers and with lots of money spent.
There is no quick fix
SueP…
Your words are totally spot on!
There are no quick fixes! I guess many do not know or remember how deep rooted the problems were/are at Arsenal across the entire framework of the club… And the quest for immediate success has consumed a large percentage of the fanbase.
I feel for Arteta because apart from the lack of creativity and goals, the story might truly have been different if we were clinical in front of goal. I emphasise that Mourinho is at the top because his attackers are absolutely clinical (one-chance, one-goal).
But I am positive about today’s game, are you? *smiles*
Cheers!
I’m by nature a glass half full person, especially when it comes to Arsenal. I just can’t help fearing the worst! I’m expecting a much better performance from them today and a win. That’s what I predicted on Dan’s article and I need the points on the predictor almost as much as Arsenal need the points 😄
We lack creativity
Midfield is the thing lacking. We need a creative midfielder. Arteta needs to field youngster who are hungry for regular football
Creative midfield needed , needs to be defensive and offensive ,support the forwards and defend the defenders. Xhaka ,Elnenny needs to be moved on.
The older players struggle against faster and aggressive teams despite their obvious tallent.
All we need is more hungry teenagers mixed with the senior experienced players, that would add some level of urgency, strength, zeal and determination to the team
Why people keep rooting for Osil beats me ,lack of match fitness ,too slow at 32 for the UK game ,great for continental play where time on the ball is allowed. Reminds me of Beckham ,set pieces , not enough time in the game, not enough stamina to defend when needed.gbh
Because he is the last creative midfielder we have. If we have recruited his replacement, nobody will root for him.
In fact, we used to have a creative core comprising of more than one player, now we have none.
Something is wrong at strategic level.
I think we lack runners who will get behind teams.
We play in front which makes it harder for us and easy for them.
I do be watching the space behind shouting for someone to make the move but 8 out of 10 times we turn back and the space is gone.
By far the most important thing missing at Arsenal is an OWNER WHO CARES AND LOVES OUR CLUB AND WHO WILL INVEST HIS OWN TIME , ENERGY AND MONEY ON HIS LOVE.
Compared to that vital need, EVERYTHING else is secondary. THIS NEEDS TO BE IN THE FOREFRONT OF ALL OUR MINDS AT ALL TIMES.