What do you think is “missing” from Arsenal?

All Arsenal fans are well aware that we are going through a very unconfident and fruitless patch of form and it is very difficult to see where our next goal is going to come from.

Last week against Leeds, Arteta may have bowed to pressure to ‘try something different’ and he moved Aubameyang into the centre-forward position. We still didn’t score but the Gabon hitman actually had three attempts at goal, which is the most he has had in a single League game all season.

But somehow, despite our awful run, we are still only 8 points behind Liverpool at the top of the League, and Mikel Arteta thinks we should be closer than that except for the “fine margins” that have seen us lose games. Arteta told SkySports: “The position probably that I believe we should have been in and where we are at the moment, it is two games (difference),”

“That’s four to six points and it makes the whole difference and the small margins where we lose the game or win the game, it is incredibly narrow.

“But this is the reality of this league and where we are at the moment. We don’t have big margins at the moment so we have to be really good at everything we do because at the moment, something is missing.

“We are on the edge of winning or losing a football match and we again are humble and conscious of that and at the moment we don’t have to steal those margins and any game is going to be really difficult.”

Okay we could blame Aubameyang for our lack of goals, but surely for him to have so few chances we could surmise he is being given many chances from the midfielders or the wingers.

We certainly can’t say the Arsenal defence is too bad (except against Aston Villa) for a change, so what do you think is the missing link that Arteta is looking for?