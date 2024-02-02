What do you think of Arsenal Women’s January transfer window activity?

In this January transfer window, the Arsenal Women only signed two players: Emily Fox and Sarah Bouhaddi. Emily Fox is undoubtedly the more crucial of the two signings, while 37-year-old Bouhaddi is clearly a short-term signing, to provide cover for Sabrina D’Angelo while she competes in the Gold Cup with Canada.

One may claim that the Arsenal women haven’t done much this winter, but why would that be the case?

I believe Arsenal Women haven’t done much to strengthen their squad this winter because the club have made the proper recruitment choices over the last year. Therefore, Arsenal should let the players they’ve recruited, and those who were already on the team – as well as the high profile players returning from injury – gel and form some camaraderie.

Tim Stillman had the following to say, on Arsenal Women’s signings:

That’s 10 players signed in the last 12 months but this was a quieter window than the last two and that’s (imo) a good sign. I think if you’re signing lots of in every single window that’s probably because you’ve done bad business and your team will struggle to settle. — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) January 31, 2024

The 10 players Arsenal Women have signed over the last year are:

January transfer window 2023: Kathrine Kuhl, Victoria Pelova, Sabrina D’Angelo

Summer transfer window 2023: Alessia Russo, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Cloe Lacasse, Amanda Ilestedt, Laia Codina

January transfer window 2024: Emily Fox, and Sarah Bouhaddi.

January transfer window 2024 EXITS: Noelle Maritz (Aston Villa), Kathrine Kuhl (Everton loan), Gio (Madrid CFF loan).

What are your thoughts on Arsenal Women’s January transfer window activity?

Michelle Maxwell

