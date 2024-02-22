What do you think went wrong for Arsenal against FC Porto?

What went wrong against FC Porto
Arsenal faced off against FC Porto away in Portugal for the first game of the round of 16 in The Champions League last night and walked away losers after a 1-0 loss and a late winner from Galeno in the dying minutes of extra time. A very disappointing loss for the Gunners after being on a 5 game winning streak and had recently been looking at their very best. Here’s a rundown of what I think went wrong and what we should have done differently.
For the start of the game Arsenal looked to lack a lot of urgency and unlike recent games, we didn’t look fluid or ready to go. Arsenal are the type of team that show you very early what type of game were going to see and it looked shaky from the get-go. We had no fire in our belly’s and after an early yellow card to Declan Rice, it stunted his play, and against a team like Porto who dominate and love to play through the midfield. It was an early issue we really didn’t need. He will now have to play a very restricted game at home, being a yellow card away from missing the next round.
Arsenal failed to get a shot on target for the first time in 2 years and looked a shell of the team we’ve seen recently. Credit to Porto because they played to their strengths and made it very hard for us to create chances and were good at constricting our play. The game was very physical, with a big number of 36 fouls throughout the game.
For me, the selection was wrong and Jorginho should have started the match in the middle, giving us more stability and experience to draw from. Having both Havertz and Trossard on at the same time, makes sense against “lower league” sides but it didn’t seem to have the same effect against Porto, with Trossard being the most restricted I’d seen him in an Arsenal shirt. Arteta only made one change which makes me question the depth we had going into the game and with plenty on the bench, I’m not sure why he only made one substitute throughout the game.
As the game went on and the minutes started to dwindle, we looked like we were happy to go home with a draw and the lack of urgency going forward was a key factor to why I think they scored and we switched off. We’ve left ourselves with a lot to do at home and with a clear plan of how to play against us, Porto are in the driving seat.
Hopefully we can bounce back in three weeks’ time and bring a fuller squad to the table, with plenty of big names missing, hopefully we can start to bring them all back in the next few weeks.
What’s your thoughts Gooners? What went wrong for you?
Daisy Mae
We seemed okay with a draw but Rice and Raya fell asleep at the end I think Porto did a good job of marking our midfielders and only pressed certain players they let Gabriel and Saliba see a lot of the ball but once it was moved into midfield they were on top of us But I thought the ref was poor in giving fouls for every bit of contact which made the game scrappy stop-start kinda affair It wasn’t a dirty game And he shouldn’t yellow card the first mistimed challenge I forgot how annoying in Europe the refs can be and how opponents make the most of it That said we didn’t deserve to win this game it was probably a fair result considering our efforts vs theirs We lost the midfield battle couldn’t really battle actually because they kept dropping to the floor Hopefully next we get a ref that realizes it’s a contact sport and players are supposed to tussle for the ball
Many reasons for our poor performance on the night.
It was blatently obvious how the psychological aspect of Arsenal’s terrible CL past affected our players. They, and MA were well aware of our consistent failures in the last 16, and with that, the pressure of trying to get that monkey off their back.
Huge lack of CL experience in our squad, including the coaching staff.
Porto are the bigger of the two clubs in terms of European statue and success, and are season CL campaigners.
Credit to Porto who really got their tactics spot on. They completely nulafied us.
Once you view Arsenal in European competition through a different lens, it’s easier to understand the defeat. Arsenal’s entire history in European competition is rubbish! Even worse when you consider our tremendous domestic.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but Arsenal may be the only so called “big club” left that hasn’t cracked Europe. Even in comparison against our British counterparts successes in Europe, Arsenal do not even rank in the top ten!
Of course records are there to be broken, and it’s up to MA to do that (which I’m not sure he can), but for the moment, we have to accept that Arsenal are not, and have never been a team to fear in Europe. Forget the likes of Milan, Liverpool, Real etc, we’re not even in the same stratosphere as a club like Sevilla on the European stage.
Arsenal are huge globally, but certainly not because of our results in Europe. I consider us more like minnows in European competition, with the EL semi final being about our level.
Obviously I always have hope, and I’m disappointed with the performance, but am I suprised?…Not in the slightest.
Firstly, I think it’s fair to give credit to Porto. They had a game plan and executed it well. Thus the result is not only about what went wrong for Arsenal, but also what Porto got right to limit Arsenal. They blocked the middle of the pitch, which forced Arsenal wide most of the times. Their defending in wide areas was excellent which meant Arsenal could not create chances from the wing either. It was a composed defensive performance from Porto.
Secondly,I agree with Daisy that Jorginho should have probably started over Trossard or at the very least come on at half time. With Porto blocking off the Central areas,our best chance of beating them would have been going over them because we couldn’t get through them or around them. Jorginho is has the ability to play the ball over the top for our wingers to chase behind the Porto defence or aim at Havertz to hold it up and link up with the others.
There were mistakes by individual players as well throughout the game, some of which led to the goal. Martinelli giving the ball away,Rice not closing down the goal scorer and Raya’s questionable positioning. Saliba uncharacteristically lacked composure too.Martinelli and Trossard gave the ball away on occasion. Maybe they were fatigued? Or was it inexperience? Mentality?Fear? I don’t know.We could have used the likes of Jesus,Zinchenko,Partey and Tomiyasu for sure.
Finally,it has to be said that the refereeing was disappointing. Our players were physical no doubt but I felt like Porto players went down too easily and the referee bought it every time. It meant that we couldn’t get into rhythm with the stop-start nature of the game. It also meant that we couldn’t use one of our biggest strengths which is set-pieces because our opponents kept going down. That said, I feel like we didn’t vary our conners as we usually do-it got so predictable. Also, was there a problem with the playing surface?
The home game should be better because we will have players back. I believe the home crowd will also not tolerate the frequent going down of Porto players. Arteta and the players will also have learnt lessons from this game. It’s better learning from Porto than a Bayern for instance.
Two things were exposed
1.In adequate squad depth to compete in more than one cup.
2.In experience both on our players and Arteta.
We have no chance in the champions league if all of Zinchenko, Gabriel J,Partey Jorginho and Timber won’t be playing.
C.L is on another level and Porto is among the weakest opponents will be facing.If we can’t beat them, we have no business being in that competition .
Maybe we should blame Arteta ball. It fails regularly in knock out situations?
And its not a knee jerk reaction, some of us have been saying the way we play, is flawed under pressure.
We do have a great record against Porto at the Emirates: Played 3 won three, goals for 11, goals against 0. We overturned a 2-0 away defeat by winning 5-0 at the Emirates. Maybe the pressure is on Porto?
No stress guys! We will go through them maybe this experience will help us.
The trophy is coming home to Emirates !!!
Remember you heard it here first😂
Porto knew they couldn’t fight fire with fire against Arsenal. Arsenal would have blown them away.
So they niggled, they fouled, they disrupted. And they won.
Before the game I have my fears that Arteta and his Boys might show a bit inexperience of playing knock out in UCL. There is a dark art of playing at this stage. You may have to sacrifice a bit possession and be efficient to get results. A calmness at last minutes to scale through hurdles. This calmness Matinelli in particular lacked and then a back to back lose of the ball.
If lessons are learnt, we have more than enough in our amoury to win second leg convincingly.
I couldn’t believe how the Sky Sports commentators were pitching us as third favourites behind City and Real Madrid. The game last night showed that even Porto are probably more likely than we are to progress in terms of performance and attitude. Porto played a fantastic game that suited them and stopped us. We played in a way that we’ve all seen before. Labored, predictable and morenoften than not, slow in the build up. How can this type of football cause pundits to believe we are likely to continue into the semi-final places? Get real! Arsenal need to address the issues quickly and these issues are nothing new!
Here is what I think about the goal we conceded: Our guys had already switched off; they were expecting the final whistle. Then Raya is always positioned a bit too much off the line. When opponents see this, they are attracted to try and try they did. So Mudrike tried and yesterday the Porto player tried. It turned out to be fantastic strikes and in the end Raya would not have been able stop it no matter where he was positioned.