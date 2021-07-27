What do Arsenal fans have to look forward to this Season?

What does next Season hold for Arsenal?

Fans of Arsenal have suffered quite a barren few years now. Who would have thought during the glory days of the late 90s early 00s it would ever come to this. From title winning sides to the ‘Invincibles’, who went unbeaten through a whole season and remain the only side in Premier League history to do so, Arsenal fans had a lot to cheer about.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where things began to go wrong for Arsenal. Once seen as a so-called big club, over the previous years they have started to drift into obscurity a little bit. While still a massive draw, results have been poor and signings have not lived up to expectations. Manager Mikel Arteta remains at the helm to try and guide them through these troubled times. Many names will be mentioned to come in and it is up to him and the board to decide who to buy, if indeed a purchase is needed at all.

Shoring up the Defence

Arsenal have always been known for having a rock solid defence and in previous years were famously associated with numerous 1-0 victories. Their miserly defenders ensured chances of success and winning the big trophies. Aging players and retirements saw the end of this era which they have since struggled to replicate. David Luiz, while aging, had proved an experienced head in the defence which has seen a succession of young or inexperienced players try and take their chances in this side.

Bids for Brighton's Ben White so far have not amounted to anything solid but Arsenal have gone back repeatedly to try and prise him away. A solid defender, he may be what Arsenal have been missing for the last few years. Max Aarons from Norwich has also been mentioned as a potential signing. While Gabriel has also shown a lot of promise, he is not the finished article yet. A couple of key signings and the future for Arsenal's defence may not be as bad as thought after all.

Strengthening the Midfield

The loss of Matteo Guendouzi to French club Marseille will leave a big hole in Arsenal's midfield. While not being noted as the most skilful of players, he certainly gave his all for the club. Promising midfielder Martin Odegaard along with Dani Ceballos are returning to Real Madrid as their loan spells have come to an end. As with most clubs, the transfer gossip has gone into overdrive with a range of suggestions ranging from possible to absurd.

Solid performers like Yves Bissouma from Brighton or Sander Berge at relegated Sheffield Utd stand out as two relatively attainable players with Premier League experience. While James Maddison has also been mentioned, it remains to be seen if he would make a move as Leicester have been performing so well in recent seasons. Granit Xhaka is also rumoured to want out of Arsenal after five years service which could see a big shake up in the middle of the park this summer. If they are willing to give youth more of a chance, they may not have to make any signings from outside at all.

New Spark in Front of Goal

Arsenal appear to have been struggling for goals in recent years with a number of signings failing to become fan favourites. While Pierre Erick Aubameyang has scored his fair share goals, it’s fair to say he has not set the stage alight. Alexandre Lacazette arrived with big promises but has not really delivered. Despite getting to the Europa League final in 2020, which they lost, this team has rarely displayed any signs of threatening any of the top teams in the Premier League.

The Euro 2020 competition has allowed Arsenal and a host of other clubs to run their eyes over a range of stars from a variety of different countries. Clubs can often spot a bargain here or in fact an up and coming player they may be willing to take a chance on. Czech Republic star Patrik Schick, who had an outstanding tournament, is just one of the names who keep cropping up. With an eye for goal, at 25, he could be the answer to Arsenal’s problems for the upcoming years. However, unfortunately for Arsenal, after such good displays his price will only have gone up.

Looking from the Inside

It’s not all doom and gloom at Arsenal. Some promising players have come through the ranks and there is a solid English connection which if allowed to develop properly may give them a strong backbone to work with for the future. Bukayo Saka is the most highly rated of these youngsters, performing admirably for Arsenal and also recently, England. Holding onto him is deemed essential to a positive future and a signal to other clubs that they are not willing to lose their best talent.

Emile Smith Rowe and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are two names expected to feature more for Arsenal next season and Joe Willock earned rave reviews while playing on loan at Newcastle United last season along with some very valuable playing experience. He made such a good impression that Newcastle actually tried to sign him, but Arsenal have made it very clear he has a big part to play in their plans.

Summary

It will be an interesting season ahead for Arsenal as the last few years have seen a major fall from grace for a club that were used to winning trophies or certainly finishing regularly in the Champions League qualification spots. So called lesser clubs have now even begun to outperform them consistently in the league, which is highly worrying for Arsenal. Not only from a financial point of view but also the draw of the club seems to be fading. It is no longer seen to be as an attractive club to sign for as in the past.

Pundits and past players have been bemused by Arsenal’s performances. Fans who wished to see the end of Arsene Wenger’s long tenure as manager and felt the football was getting stale may hark for a return to those steady days. Arsenal were seen as entertainers for a certain period of time and their battle for supremacy with Manchester United to be the best in England now seems like a lifetime ago.