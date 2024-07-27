What does Arsenal think about selling Gabriel Jesus this summer?

Gabriel Jesus is one of the players who need to improve to remain on Arsenal’s books, and the striker’s future is being debated, at least among fans.

Jesus is one of the top earners at the club and is their main striker, but he has been plagued by injuries and poor form, which led to Kai Havertz replacing him in the Arsenal team last season.

Arsenal is widely expected to sign a new striker in this transfer window, which could further reduce Jesus’ game time at the Emirates.

However, the striker remains prepared to stay and fight for his place on the team and does not want to leave. But what does Arsenal think?

A report on Football Insider claims the Gunners are prepared to move forward with him on their team, and Mikel Arteta’s side will turn down offers for his signature.

Arsenal is happy with Jesus and will keep him for another campaign, despite the prospect of a huge and tempting bid from Saudi Arabia coming in for the Brazilian.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus needs to score more goals and that is the only reason why we should keep him in the team.

If he keeps struggling to hit the back of the net, we need to replace him with a more lethal striker as soon as possible.

