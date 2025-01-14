What does Arsenal think about sending Zinchenko on loan to Borussia Dortmund?

Oleksandr Zinchenko has emerged as a potential transfer target for Borussia Dortmund this month, with the Ukrainian defender reportedly on the Bundesliga side’s shopping list.

The left-back has found opportunities limited at Arsenal this season, losing his spot to Riccardo Calafiori, who has been the preferred choice for Mikel Arteta. Zinchenko’s position in the team has been further jeopardised by the rise of academy star Myles Lewis-Skelly, whose impressive performances have pushed the Ukrainian further down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

While Zinchenko remains a useful squad option for Arsenal, he is no longer a guaranteed starter. This lack of game time has fuelled speculation about his future, with Borussia Dortmund expressing interest in securing his services to bolster their squad for the remainder of the campaign.

According to Mirror Football, the German club is eager to add Zinchenko’s experience and versatility to their ranks as they seek to improve their form and finish the season strongly. Dortmund have struggled to find consistency this term and view the 28-year-old as a player who could bring much-needed stability and quality to their side.

The report further suggests that Arsenal may be open to allowing Zinchenko to leave on loan in January, provided Dortmund agree to include a purchase clause in the deal. This arrangement would give the Gunners an opportunity to offload the player permanently at the end of the season, potentially freeing up resources to invest in other areas of the squad.

Although Zinchenko has played a key role for Arsenal in previous campaigns, his diminished importance this season could make a move beneficial for all parties involved. Dortmund would gain an experienced international capable of contributing immediately, while Zinchenko himself would get the regular game time he has been missing in North London.

For Arsenal, helping Zinchenko find a new home where he can thrive might be the best course of action, especially if it allows them to recoup funds and maintain squad harmony.