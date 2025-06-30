What does Arsenal’s recent transfer activity signal for the forward positions?

After a sluggish start to the summer window, Arsenal have burst into life and are close to securing a number of key signings. For much of June, frustrations were on a steady rise due to the club’s transfer activity. Barring the deal for Martin Zubimendi, which was done in January, the Gunners made little progress in their attempts to strengthen the squad extensively. However, as July approaches, Arsenal are poised to confirm the arrivals of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Nørgaard and Zubimendi. Furthermore, a deal for Valencia’s Christian Mosquera is quickly gathering momentum ahead of pre-season. That said, none of the aforementioned names are forward additions amid the need to strengthen the frontline considerably.

Key targets still in limbo

Arsenal have actively been on the hunt for a striker and a new left winger. In fact, the talk of the transfer window has centred around two centre-forwards: Victor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško, strikers that rank highly on the summer wishlist. There have also been strong and constant links to Rodrygo and Nico Williams for the left flank. Even before the window officially opened, the Gunners had eyed these names. Before their sudden burst of transfer activity, it looked certain that either Benjamin Šeško or Gyökeres would be one of the first names through the doors, barring Zubimendi. However, the club’s decision to prioritise other positions could hint at a possible delay for forward additions.

It is no secret that a deal for such players is proving problematic. From Rodrygo to Gyökeres and eventually Šeško, their unique situations have significantly complicated a move for all of them. The Brazilian’s future looks uncertain in the Spanish capital, while the ongoing dispute with Sporting continues for Gyökeres. Then finally, Leipzig continue to play hardball for Šeško, as personal terms are also proving to be a stumbling block. With this in mind, the club may have come to a conclusion that a deal for their top targets can only be done late in the window. With the way things are panning out, it could well prove to be the case.

Risks of a delayed signing

It would represent a huge blow to the Gunners if that blockbuster signing drags on for so long. The signing will most likely be from a foreign club, so the lack of a pre-season could significantly affect them in the opening games of the season. Also, the club runs the risk of missing out on key targets if they decide to wait until close to deadline day. This could have far-reaching consequences for the Gunners, especially when taking their opening fixtures into account.

