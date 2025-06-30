What does Arsenal’s recent transfer activity signal for the forward positions?

After a sluggish start to the summer window, Arsenal have burst into life and are close to securing a number of key signings. For much of June, frustrations were on a steady rise due to the club’s transfer activity. Barring the deal for Martin Zubimendi, which was done in January, the Gunners made little progress in their attempts to strengthen the squad extensively. However, as July approaches, Arsenal are poised to confirm the arrivals of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Nørgaard and Zubimendi. Furthermore, a deal for Valencia’s Christian Mosquera is quickly gathering momentum ahead of pre-season. That said, none of the aforementioned names are forward additions amid the need to strengthen the frontline considerably.
Key targets still in limbo
Arsenal have actively been on the hunt for a striker and a new left winger. In fact, the talk of the transfer window has centred around two centre-forwards: Victor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško, strikers that rank highly on the summer wishlist. There have also been strong and constant links to Rodrygo and Nico Williams for the left flank. Even before the window officially opened, the Gunners had eyed these names. Before their sudden burst of transfer activity, it looked certain that either Benjamin Šeško or Gyökeres would be one of the first names through the doors, barring Zubimendi. However, the club’s decision to prioritise other positions could hint at a possible delay for forward additions.
It is no secret that a deal for such players is proving problematic. From Rodrygo to Gyökeres and eventually Šeško, their unique situations have significantly complicated a move for all of them. The Brazilian’s future looks uncertain in the Spanish capital, while the ongoing dispute with Sporting continues for Gyökeres. Then finally, Leipzig continue to play hardball for Šeško, as personal terms are also proving to be a stumbling block. With this in mind, the club may have come to a conclusion that a deal for their top targets can only be done late in the window. With the way things are panning out, it could well prove to be the case.
Risks of a delayed signing
It would represent a huge blow to the Gunners if that blockbuster signing drags on for so long. The signing will most likely be from a foreign club, so the lack of a pre-season could significantly affect them in the opening games of the season. Also, the club runs the risk of missing out on key targets if they decide to wait until close to deadline day. This could have far-reaching consequences for the Gunners, especially when taking their opening fixtures into account.
Let me get your opinions Gooners. What implications does the sudden surge in transfer activity have on forward additions?
Benjamin Kenneth
Arsenal must move on before it’s too late:
STRIKER:
Go for Sesko, failing which go for Gyrokes; fail8ng move on to the next one as quick as possible
WINGER:
Go for Rygrigo, faining which, failing which, move on
CENTRAL DEFENDER:
Move for Velentia youngster…
Sesko has been following Arsenal’s IG. This is a positive sign and can be checked on his IG
Romano just said Arsenal are contacting Eze’s camp
I don’t think Eze is pacey enough to compete with Martinelli for the LW position, but he can surely keep Odegaard on his toes
I also don’t see Eze as a winger. An attacking midfielder is what I think best suits him.
Yeah I also hope he won’t play LW at Arsenal
We might bring a winger in but I have been skeptical about Arteta buying a striker for months and I’m not going to change that position until he actually gets one.
Don’t like Eze as a LW personally. I think it’s a waste of his talent. ESR proved he was effective in that position before his injuries but we sold him, so now we have Trossard.
I’m feeling very negative about the club at the moment and looking for Arteta and Berta to change that buy actually doing some good business instead of what they have done so far which is basically nothing.
Many clubs are waiting for 1st of July (tomorrow) when the new accounting year starts (for next season). Free agents (like Partey will become as free as birds). That’s when we will see actual movements in most places, not just Arsenal (thanks to PSR)l. That means Zubimendi, Kepa and Nørgaard will be announced this week while a concrete offer should then be made for a striker.
That said, fingers crossed. This is Arsenal
Gyokeres.
Eze. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Skelly. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
With Arsenals first six games we could well be so far behind after them that the league would be beyond them. We desperately need a reliable source of goals.
The challenge we have is that the whole world knows we need a C.F
Somehow, it seems everyone is of the opinion that Gyokeres and Sesko are the hottest properties around and it is either of them for Arsenal or we burst. Unfortunately this only serves the parent clubs to play hard ball with the two. Question is ,is it a must we only sign either of this two at whichever price quoted to us or can we get any other alternative?
Me thinks it is prudent that we sort all other positions of concern this week as is already happening. Then next week we concentrate on bolstering of forward (ie wing and C.f). We should work with strick timeliness and not waste anytime on unattainable targets. Let’s sign anyone who can add value to the team instead of being made prisoners of a specific player.Am sure we are not limited option wise.