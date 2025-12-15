What does Arsene Wenger think about Arsenal’s title chances now

Arsenal appear to be stumbling slightly in the Premier League title race this season, and the Gunners are fully aware that they cannot afford such a dip so early in the campaign. Only a few weeks ago, they looked dominant and seemingly invincible to the chasing pack. Now, however, the gap has narrowed, and they find themselves uncomfortably close to second place.

The staff and players at the Emirates are working tirelessly to ensure the team returns to a consistent winning run as soon as possible. That objective is essential if Arsenal are to finish the season as champions, particularly with Manchester City now firmly in pursuit. The Citizens remain one of the strongest teams in world football and possess far more experience of winning league titles than Arsenal, which adds further pressure to the situation.

Growing doubts among supporters

Following the defeat to Aston Villa and an unconvincing win against Wolves, uncertainty has begun to creep in among sections of the fan base. The lack of control and assurance in recent performances has understandably raised concerns about whether the team can maintain their challenge over the course of the season. Given the fine margins at the top of the table, even small setbacks can have significant consequences.

Despite these worries, there remains a belief within the wider Arsenal community that the current issues can be addressed. The squad is still regarded as talented and well-balanced, and there is confidence that the team can rediscover the form that made them so formidable earlier in the campaign.

Wenger’s confidence in the title race

One figure who remains completely unconcerned is Arsene Wenger. The former Arsenal manager continues to follow the club closely and has expressed unwavering confidence in their prospects. Speaking as cited by AFTV, Wenger dismissed any doubts about the outcome of the season.

He said, “No, Arsenal will win the league. Why do you ask can? We will win the league. I’m honestly very confident, maybe it’s because I’m not involved. I am very confident, we will win.

“We have a very balanced team, we have a good team attitude. We have top potential offensively and defensively and in every position we two players and in some we have three players.”

Wenger’s words underline a belief that Arsenal’s depth, balance, and mentality will ultimately carry them through the challenges ahead and see them crowned champions despite their recent stumbles.