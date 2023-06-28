What does Havertz’s arrival at Arsenal mean for ESR and Fabio Vieira?

Kai Havertz’s arrival is a good thing for Arteta’s project. However, it is terrible news for Emile Smith-Rowe and Fabio Vieira, who may have to raise their game to be relevant at the Emirates.

Heading into last season, Smith Rowe was an option for the left wing and the attacking midfield. However, injuries saw him fail to challenge Martinelli for a spot on the left wing, or even challenge for a spot in an attacking midfielder role.

With Trossard now an option on the left wing, Smith Rowe may have to contend for an attacking midfielder role. Had he had a great season last season, he would have easily been an option to replace the departing Xhaka, but unfortunately, Havertz is more likely to do so.

Smith Rowe may have to fight his way back to the team; his bright form in the EURO U21 tournament so far gives him all the leverage to try and do so, as he may have to prove a case why he ought to start.

As for Fabio Vieira, Martin Odegaard’s resurgence last season was his undoing. He failed to get enough chances to justify why, in his last months at FC Porto, he was labelled the Portugese “assist king”. Whenever Vieira played last season, he looked short of confidence and feeble.

Had he had a great start to life at the Emirates, he would have had a chance to feature more next season. He could sometimes play the No. 10 role. However, with Havertz arriving, other than Odegaard, Havertz will be his go-to playmaker.

Havertz’s experience would do Arsenal more good, and his versatility will undoubtedly take them to a new level, but where does that leave ESR and Vieira?

Daniel O

