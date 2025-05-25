What does it mean for Arsenal’s transfer business if Newcastle makes Champions League?

Arsenal continue to monitor several attacking options as they plan for the upcoming transfer window, and Anthony Gordon remains one of the names on their radar. The Newcastle United winger has impressed with his performances this season and is attracting attention from top clubs.

Gordon’s future may depend on Newcastle’s European fate

Gordon played a significant role in Newcastle United’s successful Carabao Cup campaign and has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout wingers. The Magpies are still in contention for a Champions League place and could secure their spot in next season’s competition with a win in their final match.

Arsenal, who have already booked their place in the next edition of Europe’s elite tournament, are expected to watch Newcastle’s final fixture with interest. The outcome of that game may have an impact on their ability to pursue Gordon in the summer.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal’s chances of signing the winger could be significantly reduced if Newcastle qualify for the Champions League. The report suggests that the Tyneside club would be under less financial pressure and would have fewer reasons to consider offers for one of their key players.

Arsenal face tough challenge in potential Gordon pursuit

Gordon, like any player, has a price tag. However, his value to Newcastle goes beyond financial terms, especially if the club are planning to strengthen for a European campaign. The Gunners are aware of the difficulty in convincing Newcastle to part with one of their most influential stars.

There is no doubt that Gordon would be a valuable addition to the Arsenal squad. His pace, creativity and versatility could add another dimension to Mikel Arteta’s attack. Nevertheless, prising him away from a club with Champions League aspirations of their own will not be a straightforward task.

Arsenal will continue to assess their options in the coming weeks, but their interest in Gordon may hinge on whether Newcastle are able to secure European football next season.

