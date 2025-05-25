What does it mean for Arsenal’s transfer business if Newcastle makes Champions League?

Arsenal continue to monitor several attacking options as they plan for the upcoming transfer window, and Anthony Gordon remains one of the names on their radar. The Newcastle United winger has impressed with his performances this season and is attracting attention from top clubs.
Gordon’s future may depend on Newcastle’s European fate
Gordon played a significant role in Newcastle United’s successful Carabao Cup campaign and has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout wingers. The Magpies are still in contention for a Champions League place and could secure their spot in next season’s competition with a win in their final match.
Arsenal, who have already booked their place in the next edition of Europe’s elite tournament, are expected to watch Newcastle’s final fixture with interest. The outcome of that game may have an impact on their ability to pursue Gordon in the summer.
According to Football Insider, Arsenal’s chances of signing the winger could be significantly reduced if Newcastle qualify for the Champions League. The report suggests that the Tyneside club would be under less financial pressure and would have fewer reasons to consider offers for one of their key players.
Arsenal face tough challenge in potential Gordon pursuit
Gordon, like any player, has a price tag. However, his value to Newcastle goes beyond financial terms, especially if the club are planning to strengthen for a European campaign. The Gunners are aware of the difficulty in convincing Newcastle to part with one of their most influential stars.
There is no doubt that Gordon would be a valuable addition to the Arsenal squad. His pace, creativity and versatility could add another dimension to Mikel Arteta’s attack. Nevertheless, prising him away from a club with Champions League aspirations of their own will not be a straightforward task.
Arsenal will continue to assess their options in the coming weeks, but their interest in Gordon may hinge on whether Newcastle are able to secure European football next season.
Out of respect why we haven’t test Newcastle resolve as yet, but once they are confirmed out of the champions league, then a serious approach should be made.
Isak seems like the only striker the gaffer and the Sporting director have in common, so for a peaceful start to life in London, the Kroenke’s may feel obligated to sanction a deal, that’s the way I see it.
Won’t happen
Koronkes will take the cheap option
It was the same Kroenke’s that blew the mighty Citizens out of the waters on signing the former West Ham man.
Yeah and I said at the time look how they will take that out of future windows
Hence the net spend being like 20 million in last 3 windows
Do Arsenal fans not understand Isaac or Gordon are not up for sale and we have already in Europe next season.
We would have went above the gunners if we had took our chances last week only Raya saved them from getting beat.
The toon don’t need the money and our owners have a lot more than all the London clubs put together.
If is a mighty big word. If we would’ve taken out chances against PSG we would be in the CL Final.
While your owners may have more money, that didn’t stop you Barcodes having to sell Anderson to Forest and Minteh to Brighton for PSR reasons.
You were never close to finishing above us
We had to take our eye off the ball and focus on CL
Even then you had to win at the Emirates in the league , something you done once in the Prem in your history
Newcastle are now a well run Club who have carefully managed their finances and who deserve to qualify for the Champions League as they play a brand of hard running ,entertaining football.They have a very able, articulate young Manager who i suspect will take over the England international side in due course.They are highly unlikely to sell any of their top players to Clubs who they regard as competitors, and i expect them to beat Everton today.However their fans should be very wary of gloating over the enormous wealth of their owners who have exploited the human right s of millions to amass their wealth.
As is the Emirates and Rwanda who are our biggest sponsors. I also do not think any US billionaire such as our owner amased their wealth cleanly either.
Well run club
It’s sport washing and Newcastle happened to be picked ?