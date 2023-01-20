What does Jakub Kiwior’s arrival at Arsenal mean for Gabriel Magalhaes?

With news from Italy that Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior is set to be Arsenal’s second winter signing, Gabriel Maghaeles’ place in Arteta’s starting eleven may be jeopardized.

Since last summer’s transfer window, there has been talk of Arteta recruiting a left-footed centre-back; last summer, Lisandro Martinez was targeted to fill that need, but that swoop never materialised, forcing Arteta to postpone his plans.

Thereafter, Gabriel has started almost every game in that position in recent months because he is Arteta’s only reliable left-footed centre-back.

With Jakub’s arrival, the reliance on Gabriel’s services may be reduced. Although Gabriel has delivered at times, he has not been without errors. In fact, Manchester United legend Paul Parker believes that looking at the current Arsenal team, Gabriel could be a weakness that teams can capitalise on. “In my opinion, Gabriel Magalhaes is Arsenal’s weakest link. He is erratic, and he is making a mistake in every single game. He is the player that Man United needs to run behind in the game if they want to stand a chance of winning the match,” said Parker when he was discussing the Arsenal team ahead of their clash against Manchester United on Apostagolos.

While Parker labels Gabriel as Arsenal’s weakest link, Serie A expert Matteo Bonetti has hinted at why Arsenal may be getting themselves a defender that Gabriel may need to be at his best to not be replaced in the long term, saying, “Good scouting from Arsenal here. Kiwior has been very impressive for Spezia. Looks very composed for his age – should develop into a starter long term.

“Kiwior’s ability on the ball is likely what got the interest of Arsenal. Nice passing range and confident building out from the back.”

On the 22-year-old’s versatility, Bonetti added: “Also worth noting that Kiwior has played 21 matches as a defensive midfielder in his career, compared to 97 as a centre-back and nine times at left-back.”

A few days ago, many were worried Arteta had no plans for his winter transfer; now all we can say is Arteta is a man with a plan.

WATCH – Here is an in-depth analysis of Kiwior, which shows why he was in such demand….