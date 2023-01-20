What does Jakub Kiwior’s arrival at Arsenal mean for Gabriel Magalhaes?

With news from Italy that Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior is set to be Arsenal’s second winter signing, Gabriel Maghaeles’ place in Arteta’s starting eleven may be jeopardized.
Since last summer’s transfer window, there has been talk of Arteta recruiting a left-footed centre-back; last summer, Lisandro Martinez was targeted to fill that need, but that swoop never materialised, forcing Arteta to postpone his plans.
Thereafter, Gabriel has started almost every game in that position in recent months because he is Arteta’s only reliable left-footed centre-back.
With Jakub’s arrival, the reliance on Gabriel’s services may be reduced. Although Gabriel has delivered at times, he has not been without errors. In fact, Manchester United legend Paul Parker believes that looking at the current Arsenal team, Gabriel could be a weakness that teams can capitalise on. “In my opinion, Gabriel Magalhaes is Arsenal’s weakest link. He is erratic, and he is making a mistake in every single game. He is the player that Man United needs to run behind in the game if they want to stand a chance of winning the match,” said Parker when he was discussing the Arsenal team ahead of their clash against Manchester United on Apostagolos.
While Parker labels Gabriel as Arsenal’s weakest link, Serie A expert Matteo Bonetti has hinted at why Arsenal may be getting themselves a defender that Gabriel may need to be at his best to not be replaced in the long term, saying, “Good scouting from Arsenal here. Kiwior has been very impressive for Spezia. Looks very composed for his age – should develop into a starter long term.
“Kiwior’s ability on the ball is likely what got the interest of Arsenal. Nice passing range and confident building out from the back.”
On the 22-year-old’s versatility, Bonetti added: “Also worth noting that Kiwior has played 21 matches as a defensive midfielder in his career, compared to 97 as a centre-back and nine times at left-back.”
A few days ago, many were worried Arteta had no plans for his winter transfer; now all we can say is Arteta is a man with a plan.
WATCH – Here is an in-depth analysis of Kiwior, which shows why he was in such demand….
Magalhaes would likely still become the main left CB, but I believe Mari will be transfer-listed
I think Kiwior was signed to anticipate Saliba’s decision. I heard Saliba has rejected Arsenal’s contract offer once
If Saliba decides to stay, Holding might be sold. If Saliba leaves, Holding might be kept and we still have Kiwior/ Trusty for both scenarios
I am scared about saliba now will he really sign an extension after 2024
That was quite harsh on Gabriel, IMO hes been quite solid all season together with saliba the second best defence in the division, lets not be overly critical of him, in recent games the errors has reduced,
I thought saliba started like a rock and Gabriel was slightly shakey, but recently it’s completely reversed.
I expect the new signing has been made purely to increase competition and to get in another lefty at CB. I don’t expect him to usurp Gabriel any time soon.
Saliba plays right sided centre back, Kiwior plays left sided.
Kiwior coming in means nothing on Saliba. Kiwior will be rotation for Gabriel whos had to start almost every single game this season, cups included.
@Reggie.
You are the to go to guy when it comes to Gabriel and Saliba inside knowledge..
Can you please update us on where we stand with both players at the moment?
🤞👍
Reggie?! 😂 oh of course he’s an ITK 😂😂
Look, Gabriel is a nailed on starter and stayer. Saliba will be signing very soon and I think Arsenal have triggered a 1 year extension to his contract anyway.
No need to worry.
Gabriel has signed a contract and is happy. He will be chased in the summer and Arsenal winning the league may just mean he wont want to leave, whatever or whoever comes in for him. Saliba, i have been told is happier but Arsenal are worried he wont sign. If Saliba doesn’t sign Arsenal are looking at Ndika as one option. For me though, winning the league is far more important than any player issues this summer.
I was told we did try to get ndicka in this window, so not being a direct like for like replacement for Saliba, maybe this kid makes the ndicka chase less likely. I know ndicka has played next to Saliba but we were or are interested.
I saw some comments from saliba suggesting he was very happy at arsenal, it sounded very much like he felt completely at home. When psg money and contracts come into play, though, I guess anything can happen.
Correct!!!
@Reggie
So why was Gabriel not happy and was open to leaving Arsenal for Juventus last summer as you assured us?
What changed so dramatically that a month or so after the season started he was suddenly happy to renew and extend his contract under Arteta?
You said Juventus were confident of getting Gabriel for even a fraction of the £36 million that was being rumoured as he was desperate to get away from Arteta’s oppression.
That’s what you told us in that amazingly objective ITK Article you wrote in the summer.
Arteta himself ontop of his dictatorial and authoritarian nature being one of the main reasons you cited for why many of our Star players especially Gabriel, Saliba etc were desperate leave Arsenal..
Replacement for Gabriel? Someone hasn’t been watching !
He’s being bought in as a back up for Gabriel or back up at DM . Look at his profile.
Heard we might be trying to get Camavinga on loan. If we make it that will be an absolute fantastic January window. Maybe then we can do a Martin Odegard again and sign him on permanent in summer. I always wanted him at Arsenal it’s just hard when Madrid comes calling.
I heard we’ve also signed a Evan Ndicka will be joining by end of season, who is also a left-sided CB
Every of this only means Holding will definitely be transfer-listed
It can only mean rotation for Gabriel but all I see in every way is: Holding nolonger in the plans
Arteta likes left footed players.
I always think of Holding as an honest pro and by and large has done a good job in the role he is offered as a squad player
Beyond that, he was never good enough to be a regular starter and should be on his way out, and with our thanks for being professional. Apart, of course, from last season’s critical sending off 🙄
He is a good pro Sue, never complains and does a job. Just not quite good enough for a top 4 team. Saying that, he would make a good player for a mid table team.
He’ll (Evan Ndicka) be a free agent by end of this season (if he doesn’t sign an extension)
But with the signing of Kiwior I don’t think we’ll be following this up anymore
Agree!
What I’ll love now is just 2 top-top quality players
People we can spend up to 300M on
A top top quality CDM (Partey backup/rotation)
& a top top quality Winger (Saka backup/rotation)
I don’t think we need “good-enough” players anymore
We need to replicate Jesus and Zinchenko signing with our next 2
Don’t mind if that happens in the summer cos I think we can weather this season till the end as we are presently
Quoting a Man u player before Man U game…great
To answer the question asked..NOTHING
Has any one heard about Ivan Fresnada? Heard we are on the verge of signing him as a direct replacement for TP5
GM6 has been solid throughout this season please let’s not stir up any unnecessary issue here. Kiwior is just 22, meaning he was bought to ease of pressure on Manghalles not replace him. GB6 is a starter no question and his position is in no way under pressure.
So you are saying a Polish international has joined Arsenal from a team he was playing regular football for, as a bench warmer?