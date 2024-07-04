What does Miedema’s move to Man City Women mean for her, the WSL & our Gunners?

We were all shocked, when the news broke that Vivianne Miedema would leave Arsenal Women for Manchester City, as a free agent. Of course, the decision hurts, but what does it mean?

For Miedema:

I believe this suggests that Miedema has some unfinished business in the WSL. It suggests she wants to cement her status as the all-time WSL top goal scorer; she may be aiming to better her record; she is the all-time best scorer with 79 goals; therefore, she simply wants to improve it. It allows her to prove her doubters wrong (some think she lost her flair).

For the WSL:

That decision is a hint that the WSL is appealing, and a top player like Miedema, who has a huge fan base, does not want to quit for the Women’s League in Spain or France. Miedema said herself that “England is still the best and most complete league, in my opinion.”

For Arsenal:

Miedema’s move to Manchester City prompts speculation about whether Arsenal will continue to immortalise her. That deal leaves Arsenal hopeful that new recruit, Mariona Caldentey, will be a hit, outperforming Miedema at Manchester City. That move creates a Miedema derby in which Arsenal will want to be the greatest team, outperform Manchester City, and demonstrate that leaving them for City is a downgrade.

Ultimately, Miedema has departed. We move on. We were successful before Viv came; we were successful while she was here, and our Gunners will continue to be successful after her exit.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

