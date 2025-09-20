Arsenal’s board has recently undergone significant restructuring, with Tim Lewis stepping down and Richard Garlick being promoted to the role of CEO. This leadership change comes after a productive summer for the club, which has also seen substantial improvements to the squad.

Andrea Berta played a key role in securing some of the finest talents from around the world, and the club appears committed to continuing this strategy. The combination of strategic board decisions and smart recruitment has positioned Arsenal to grow both on and off the pitch, signalling a period of sustained development.

Arteta Reflects on Board Changes

As he prepares his team to face Manchester City this weekend, Mikel Arteta was asked about his thoughts on the board changes. As quoted by Vavel, he said: “I’ve been very lucky to work with some wonderful people that I have learned so much from. It’s sad because we spend so much time together. Very important people that will be part of the football club, of my life as well, because you get really attached to them emotionally as well, and their families.”

Arteta’s comments highlight both the professional and personal connections he has developed with the club’s leadership. While change can be challenging, the manager’s perspective emphasises continuity and respect, underlining the strong working relationships that have been built over time.

A Club Evolving

Arsenal’s evolution extends beyond the boardroom. The club’s structure and management now reflect modern standards, providing Arteta and his staff with the support necessary to maintain peak performance on the field. These adjustments are designed to strengthen both the operational and footballing aspects of the club, ensuring long-term stability and competitive advantage.

Looking ahead, the expectation is that these changes will create a positive environment for the team, enabling Arteta to focus on tactical preparation and player development. With a strengthened board and a well-structured squad, Arsenal appear well-equipped to pursue success across multiple competitions.

The combination of leadership evolution and footballing investment demonstrates a clear ambition: to establish Arsenal as one of the best-run clubs in the world.

