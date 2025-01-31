What does Ollie Watkins think about joining Arsenal this month?

Arsenal has tested Aston Villa’s resolve to keep Ollie Watkins by submitting an initial bid for the England striker. Watkins, who has long been on Arsenal’s radar, is a self-confessed Gooner, and a move to the Emirates Stadium would be a dream come true for him.

It initially appeared that Arsenal had abandoned plans to sign a striker in this transfer window, especially after waiting until late January to make their move for Watkins. However, their approach suggests they are now eager to strengthen their attacking options before the window closes. Reports indicate Arsenal may return with an improved offer if Villa refuses to sell at their first attempt.

Whether Aston Villa will consider a better offer remains unclear. Every player has a price, and there is always the possibility that Villa could be tempted into a deal. However, Watkins’ importance to the team and Villa’s reluctance to weaken their squad make a transfer challenging at this stage.

Watkins’ own perspective could also play a role. While he is reportedly happy at Villa, the Daily Mail claims the striker is open to joining Arsenal if the two clubs reach an agreement. Although he is unlikely to push for the move, the report suggests that Watkins would not hesitate to make the switch should the opportunity arise.

Watkins has proven himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable forwards, and his signing would undoubtedly bolster Arsenal’s title challenge. However, the timing of Arsenal’s pursuit raises questions about the club’s transfer strategy. Approaching Villa so late in the window may prove futile, particularly with the Birmingham-based club already selling Jhon Duran and unlikely to offload another striker.

While the idea of signing Watkins is appealing, Arsenal’s delayed approach could highlight a lack of foresight from their decision-makers. With little time left in the window, Arsenal must either prepare to meet Villa’s demands or turn their attention elsewhere to strengthen their squad.