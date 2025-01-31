What does Ollie Watkins think about joining Arsenal this month?

Arsenal has tested Aston Villa’s resolve to keep Ollie Watkins by submitting an initial bid for the England striker. Watkins, who has long been on Arsenal’s radar, is a self-confessed Gooner, and a move to the Emirates Stadium would be a dream come true for him.
It initially appeared that Arsenal had abandoned plans to sign a striker in this transfer window, especially after waiting until late January to make their move for Watkins. However, their approach suggests they are now eager to strengthen their attacking options before the window closes. Reports indicate Arsenal may return with an improved offer if Villa refuses to sell at their first attempt.
Whether Aston Villa will consider a better offer remains unclear. Every player has a price, and there is always the possibility that Villa could be tempted into a deal. However, Watkins’ importance to the team and Villa’s reluctance to weaken their squad make a transfer challenging at this stage.
Watkins’ own perspective could also play a role. While he is reportedly happy at Villa, the Daily Mail claims the striker is open to joining Arsenal if the two clubs reach an agreement. Although he is unlikely to push for the move, the report suggests that Watkins would not hesitate to make the switch should the opportunity arise.
Watkins has proven himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable forwards, and his signing would undoubtedly bolster Arsenal’s title challenge. However, the timing of Arsenal’s pursuit raises questions about the club’s transfer strategy. Approaching Villa so late in the window may prove futile, particularly with the Birmingham-based club already selling Jhon Duran and unlikely to offload another striker.
While the idea of signing Watkins is appealing, Arsenal’s delayed approach could highlight a lack of foresight from their decision-makers. With little time left in the window, Arsenal must either prepare to meet Villa’s demands or turn their attention elsewhere to strengthen their squad.
Well, He is an Arsenal fan, so I guess he would be happy to come over
I think he would fancy himself scoring more goals with us, so I can’t see him declining
It’s getting Villa to accept that’s the issue
Dan
I think the player would be a good fit for Arsenal.29 years of age but ready made for the fantastic young team we have.An Arsenal fan!Great prem experience,works hard etc.does miss a few chances but who doesn’t.However the timing of the bid is poor to say the least.Arsenal must have known or had some sort of knowledge that Duran was on with way out of Villa.off to the sunshine league with buckets full of cash. making a Watkins transfer near impossible.with only a few days left of the window it doesn’t give me great confidence in our pursuit of a striker-foward before it slams shut.we do like a deline day deal so all is not lost but Olly Watkins seems a waste of precious time to me.Maybe Arsenal know something no one else does and if it did happen then theres our striker problems solved.for now……😊
Who’s to say that AV would not have been tempted to take £20 million less for Watkins than they were ultimately offered for Duran? Duran was the more valuable asset going forward and at much lower wages. However, until Al-Nassr made their move, how much AV could get for Duran was undetermined. By the same token, how much we should offer for Watkins was also undetermined until then and in any case not necessarily even part of the equation unless other potential more desirable deals couldn’t be done earlier in the window.
The point being is that there’s potentially more at play here than just making the same offer on Jan. 1 or trying to fool the fans into thinking we were interested in making whatever sub-optimal addition(s) when we really weren’t.
AFC should have never waited to the last minute to be in a position where it appears all our hopes are on any sole striker. The latest mutterings from Unai Emery are that this player is still committed to staying where he is.
Lots of players where childhood fans OR current fans OR secret fans when they were nippers but sound bytes (like this) mean nothing in the real world. Consensus shows we are a global giant therefore we need to show it by going right in with our resources (*monies) and coming away with the player(s) that we really want. Ollie was never that guy.
Wasn’t last minute, bid of £40/45 m and discussion was Monday before any talk of Duran going was muted. I do think though he was picked after finding out other targets weren’t available, Sesko, Isak, Vlahovic and Oshimen aren’t available. Although Watkins would love to join us he has since confirmed he’s happy at Villa, but obviously after realising no way he would be sold after the sudden selling of Duran to Saudi.
Come match day against Citeh (*tomorrow) what id like to see at Emirates Stadium as a statement of intent is: Oshimen or Sesko, and even Mbouma showing these are ready to complete transfers. I can only dream/or wish at this moment in time.
…against Citeh (*on Sunday)…
Jorghino, havertz, zichenko, Jesus, sterling, Merino and now a one season wonder who is past his best. When will we start showing some real ambition abd sign some top class talent?
Wow, that is a lot of absolute rubbish for such a short post. Why are forgetting signings like Odegaard, Timber, Rice, Raya and White? They are top class talent that has been added under Arteta. Next, why are you dismissing so many of our players? Havertz has been a fixture in the first 11 since signing, Merino has been here for 6 months for pity’s sake, Jorginho was signed as a squad player and done that well, and while the squad may have outgrown Zinchenko and Jesus, their contribution in that first season when we really took a step forward shouldn’t be ignored. They were both important in raising the level of the squad towards where it is now. They’ve had waaaay more transfer hits than misses the last few years.
Honestly, fans like you make me sick. You are just like a spoiled kid who always want me were, shinier toys. Bored of the old players already so you want some new ones and write whiny, self entitled posts like the one I’m responding too. Just support the team for a change. You’re talking about an almost 100 million pound deal. They’re a big deal for anyone this side of Microsoft. We’re second in the league – what big money, game changing signings have Chelsea, Man U, Villa, Newcastle, Spurs made this month? All of whom are BELOW us in the league.
Just support the team and stop demanding and whining. It’s pathetic.
Do we really think Ollie Watkins would jump ship this late in the transfer window, leave a secure spot at Villa – to fight for a starting spot with Kai Havertz?
All this talk about Watkins just a huge smokescreen. It’s just not going to happen.
Arsenal will not be signing anyone this window. Mark my word!
No thank you, rather wait till the summer.