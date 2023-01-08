What does Ten Hag think of Arsenal as a rival?

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has discussed the clubs he considers the top competitors in England but did not mention Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s men have topped the table for much of this term and have maintained a five points lead over the next team on the standings so far.

However, they haven’t won the league since 2004 and are clearly overachieving at the moment, considering they didn’t even make the top four in the last term.

Ten Hag said via The Sun:

“We are not yet competitive with Manchester City – and I still see that club as a step too high at the moment.

“I also expect Liverpool to be right back – and I see them, together with City, as the two teams to beat in England.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering our recent history, we do not expect to be seen as a top club yet and that could be a good thing.

It means we will play under less pressure and our stars will still be heroes if we end the term by just making the top four.

However, that does not mean we should change our mindset and drop our efforts. Rather, it should motivate us to work hard and prove our doubters wrong.

