What does the treatment of Ozil say about Arsenal’s famous values?

Is This The Worst Arsenal Have Treated A Player? By Dan Smith
Left out of both of our European and Premiership squads at least till January, it would appear that Mesut Ozil has played his last game as a Gunner. Back in March, when he assisted the winner against West Ham, little did he know he’d never kick a ball in the famous red and white shirt again.
The saga between the player and his employers has divided opinion for months and I think readers know my stance by now.
When I heard the news, I wasn’t surprised but disappointed. I have been very disappointed in how Arsenal have handled this situation for the last couple of years, ever since they regretted offering the midfielder 350,000 pounds a week.
Instead of just learning from that mistake they tried every under-hand tactic to force the German out. Banning him from Wembley to celebrate the Cup win, leaking out his refusal to take a salary cut, not supporting his support for Muslims, etc. The idea seems to be ‘let’s make this man miserable so Stan Kroenke saves some money’.
This is being done by the business that claims Arsenal are a ‘family’. For years we prided ourselves on the Arsenal way, we were the side known for acting with class.
That dates back to Herbert Chapman, out of his own pocket paying for the Halls at Highbury to be painted marble because he wanted every team who entered to know this was a club who had standards.
Maybe older gooners can help me, but I can’t remember us treating one of own this badly, someone who helped win 4 out of our 14 FA Cups. I’m not talking about results, in my lifetime following the Gunners this is the most classless I have seen us behave. This is what I expect off a Chelsea, not the Arsenal.
I look through the squad submitted, and I fail to believe that Ozil for footballing reasons doesn’t make the list. Especially when we have so little creativity.
I said this for months, if we had a better options for making chances during a game, the likes of me couldn’t say anything. Yet how can we as fans moan about a lack of creativity but then in the next sentence say a World Cup winner has been omitted, but Kolasinac and Elneny make the cut?
Let’s say it’s 1-1 this Sunday with 10 minutes to go, name me a midfielder you trust to bring on and pick a killer pass? If there isn’t one, I can’t defend Arteta on this.
He’s either a yes man, or his judgement is we have a more creative midfielder then Ozil? So if I now don’t see creativity, I will have to question his judgement.
The next time a player doesn’t want to extend his contract Arsenal can’t preach loyalty, not anymore.
Some hate Van Persie for refusing an extension when picking Man United over us. Ozil did the opposite and look at his thanks.
Arsene Wenger warned before he left, we were in danger of losing our values. This never would have happened under his management.
Dan Smith
I would counter the argument and say Ozil has been the worst footballer (in loose terms footballer) that we have ever signed. Why people still cant see what he is actually doing is beyond belief. If he had anything at all about him, WHOEVER is to blame here, especially the club, he would go and play football somewhere else but NO he is staying put KNOWING he isnt playing football. THIS ISNT ABOUT FOOTBALL OR ARSENAL NOW.
Oh i apologise in advance for posting on 2 Ozil articles in a row.
Well I counter your argument with the fact that Ozil is standing up to Kroenke and for what he thinks is right!
The worst footballer, I think not. At the time of signing the player had over 80 caps for Germany, played in the German Team that finish third and won the World Cup. For three seasons at Real Madrid was credited with more assists than any other player in the Spanish Leagues. I am certainly not a fan of the Arsenal version of Ozil but with his achievements at the time of signing there were clubs that were certainly prepared to sign him. Hindsight is a wonderful thing. I think we may be saying the same thing about Pepe in a season or two.
The worst footballer WE have ever signed, for attitude and actual real conviction to the cause. He speaks about Loyalty, what loyalty, he has not shown any loyalty to Arsenal. He is only hanging about because we loyally pay his wages for him doing nothing. If he was loyal he would do something about it. He can play football at a club that would be MORE loyal if he really wanted and craved loyalty. Would he be so loyal on Say £3500 a week? NO!
Yaya Sanogo
@Reggie, it’s about ethics and cultural approach. I would have backed the club against ozil if there was bad behaviour and trouble making from his end but I will never back the the club for such behaviour against any football player who had a dip in the form or unable to perform on highest level (apparently that is what some fans think about ozil contribution to the team). Club like all other employers have to behave in certain manner, when you sign the contract it’s on both parties to respect that contract. What ppl fail to understand is it is not Ozil’s contract to provide certain amount of assist and goals per season if that was the case then Ozil would have been in breach of his contract and his treatment by club fully justified. To all the Ozil haters who say MA has his on mind and is not dictated by the board, can you all care to answer why Ozil waa regular in same MA’s team before lock down and then has been completely side lined after the pay cut incident? I do not agree with reasons given by MA because it was same ozil and MA before lock down so is he trying to say players did not buy into his vision before lockdown and they were not performing to their best of ability so he picked ozil as best of bunch but after lock down apparently Evey single player is out performing him in training? This while situation becomes very logical when you take off the blind fold and see that it’s the board who are dictating some terms to MA and that is usual it happens in every club. To punish a player who can even be the least talented player in the squad in this manner after he refused to take a pay cut is not right. It’s not about ozil only in recent times out club has behaved like bunch of moarons when you consider their handling of other employees of club as well. It seems like for Arsenal all that matters is money nothing else.
I don’t understand Arsenal anymore, I’ll just bite my tongue in disappointment. This is more than footballing reasons.
Ozil has been tactically removed immediately he decide not to join the rest to reduce his salary during lock down. Ozil didnt offend d coach but d conflict is against d board
You can take so much money weekly and continue to play poorly
A creator who creates zero. Saka is better than him now.
Wenger decided not to play him away because he was that poor
Then this so called back pain he used to deceive Wenger when he didn’t want to play
Loyalty? We paid him 8m loyalty bonus in September he didn’t deserve
Arteta should move him to play with the under 23 team
How does he not deserve the money including bonuses that the team offered and signed for?? Stop thinking out of your bottom.
If he didn’t deserve it why did Arsenal give him..
To be clear this has nothing to do with the Coach.
It’s the board.. Its political.
So much for class at Arsenal.
The Chelseas of this world are more classy now.
What a load of….
So when Wenger dropped him on away games it wasn’t football reasons
Emery dropped him also no football reasons
Freddie hated the guy also no football reasons
You’ve manupulated by Ozil PR team
I will ask this question, if Ozil was on £3,500 a week, instead of 350,000 would he be so “LOYAL” as he puts it ?
Ask auba the same ?
When the great Arsene left they stuffed the values in the parting gift they gave him.
I just fail to understand… Being a loyal arsenal fan myself… It bring me tears reading ozils words… He has been a true proffesional and true gunner… I mean I loved the way arteta started his journey and I agreed with him that I everyone starts clean… Ozil was classy against Leicester… And looking the way we played against City we were clearly lacking creativity at the middle of the park… Its so good to have a class such as ozil sitting on the bench… Im sorry but I agree with this article arsenal have showed they are really clueless… With whoever is making the decisions and arteta is a yes man to kroenke and his son…. Thats all I can say… We are improving but are we on the right path… I don’t think so… And I don’t k ow auba s work rate has dropped… All of sudden and we are no longer feared… And we have laca sitting in the bench where he is currently our top scorer…. I don’t want to say much due to my love for the club but we are not going far with this team…
It brought me to tears reading Ozils words as well but out of my love for my club not an underhanded player who is manipulating everthing using his social media. Plenty words and no action.
It is his own bloody fault. Is he not physically fit? Because then why is he refusing to put in the work required?
He can be oh so creative, but if he refuses to tackle and put in the hard work then what does that say to all his teammates?
There is no room for people who need to be carried defensively in the team anymore. Especially a player who hardly ever scores and whose form has been spiralling downwards ever since he got a huge contract.
I say that as a former fan of Özil, but I am appalled by his attitude quite frankly. If you earn 350k a week then you should do your damn job, even if you dislike it and suck at it, or you’re just a spoiled brat.
Also I can’t see why Arsenal should support his or anyone else’s political agendas at all. I get enough political nonsense thrown at me in every other aspect of life.
Probably the best post ever on Ozil and right to the point.
This never would of happened under his management!!. How unbelievably naive of you.
This whole situation is Wenger’s fault. He allowed Sanchez & the waste of space Ozil to run down their contracts.
Wenger panicked when he knew Sanchez our best player at the time was leaving. He knew the backlash from the fans would of been untenable if both walked out of the door for nothing. So he bent over backwards and allowed Ozil to dictate the terms. Hence the £350K a week noose around our necks.
Not even the best player in the Premiership KDB is being paid this amount at City.
So thanks to Wenger he left us with a bloated squad of deadwood being paid far too much. With Ozil the icing on the cake!!.
Didn’t auba run down his contract to get paid over the odds ?
My elder brother introduced me to Arsenal during the Invincibles, I became an Arsenal fan after the Invincibles. I fell in love with Arsenal not because of the Invincibles but because of two reasons. 1) The pure beautiful and entertaining attacking football. 2) Most importantly, I fell in love with Arsenal because of her class and aura. I’ve been an Arsenal fan through mud and more mud, during our trophyless years I would go to public pubs to watch Arsenal play just to discover that we were very few, something that never used to happen. One day I went to watch Arsenal play and I was the only one. But still I have always surported Arsenal because we always ooze class. But in recent years, it has not been same. Started with the likes of Mertesacker, Giroud, Chamak to the Iwobis the Mustafis, the Bellerins. Imagine what was done to Xhaka, Mustafi at the traffic. I think Walcott was our longest serving player as at the time of his move to Everton, but how did we send him out? Slowly Arsenal’s pride on values have been in decline, both from fans and board alike.
Now Ozil. Ozil is past it yes we all know, but you can never justify the likes of Willock being above Ozil in the pecking order. First it was the Europa League, now the Premier League. It is an open secret that Ozil has not been in the squad because of off pitch issues. This is not in support of Ozil the player but this is the height I can take. I’m a very principled man and those around me know I’ll never be a part of any institution that does not have same values as I do. How do you treat Ozil this way? I repeat I am not in support of Ozil but this is pure classlessness from Arsenal. I am a Nigerian and yesterday 20-10-2020. The Nigerian Army massacred harmless civilians who were protesting at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos. They cut off the CCTV cameras and put off the lights. I have video eveidence of the massacre, so also many other Nigerians. I couldn’t sleep all night. Just now I decided to read up on Arsenal and saw the Ozil news, then I read his message to fans. The two situations are similar in that both the Nigerian government and Arsenal have exhibited gross lack of moral values.
As from today, I DaVinci Ruhamah known as Chapo here on Just Arsenal seeze to be an Arsenal fan. I will not support Arsenal in anyway which includes not buying jerseys again, I will from henceforth stop watching Arsenal play or going to Arsenal fan meetings. I’ll also withdraw from all online Arsenal related social mediums. This is not because of Ozil but if you are a Nigerian right now you will understand what total disregard for values truly mean. We used to be the pride of London, know as a club of class but no longer. I predict this today that this classless act will not stop with this Ozil, there will be more Ozils to come in the future, more victims of loyalty to a legally signed contract.
I’ll not support another team out of respect for the club I once loved. I’ll just be a neutral football fan. Criticize me all you want, I don’t care, my decision is final.
Nigerians are being massacred. Soldiers are killing innocent and harmless protesters.
THE LEKKI TOLL GATE MASSACRE OF 20-10-2020.
#EndSars
#Endpolicebrutality
CHAPO, This heartfelt, touching cry, puts football in it’s proper perspective as way down in lifes list of things that matter. My heart goes out to those poor helpless dear Nigerians who are being slaughtered and thank you for bringing it to the attention of more people on this site.
PLEASE STAY, if only to post on things that REALLY matter, like people and how they are treated and mistreated. I send you my very best and sincere wishes and good luck for your lovely but ill treated countrymen and women!
Ozil got a contract, a deserved one at the time and i dont know why some cant digest him earning 350k(idk if its true though😂).
Its not like tge club is in a financial crisis beca7se of him
We got pepe
We got partey
We tied auba
And i am pretty sure those guys are not on 3k a week….
He was promised certain things and i dont think the club did that actually.
And who will be our scapegoat officially?Hope he is also mentally strong….
Anyway thanx for everything,Mesut❤
It’s not the Arsenal way and we might never know the real reason why all this is happening Arsenal never wash their dirty laundry in public and I strongly believe the fault lies on Ozil and his PR acting like his modern day Cinderella, his been given £ 1,500,000.00a month And £ 8,000,000.00 bonus for staying they call it loyalty, just play football the way we all know he can but his just lazy and his playing games on those Arsenal fans who still believe his honorable, if he loves the club so much then he should of left last season we would of been happy to let him go free and even a golden hand shake but NO why should he If I’m not wrong wages+bonus he earned £ 26,000,000.00 last twelve months