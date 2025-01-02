What does Tierney think about returning to Celtic this month?

Kieran Tierney has been linked with an emotional return to Celtic as his time at Arsenal appears to be nearing its end.

The Scottish defender has struggled for relevance at the Emirates, largely due to injuries and his lack of suitability for Mikel Arteta’s system. This season, Tierney has been sidelined for significant periods and has managed just one start for the Gunners. His struggles follow a loan spell at Real Sociedad last season, where he sought game time away from Arsenal but has since remained out of the club’s plans.

Arsenal reportedly sees no future for Tierney within their system, and there are no intentions to offer him a contract extension when his current deal expires this summer. This leaves the 27-year-old eager to find a new club where he can secure more regular minutes, and the January transfer window provides an opportunity to make that move.

According to Team Talk, Celtic has emerged as the primary suitor for Tierney’s services. His former club is said to be keen on bringing him back to Glasgow, and the player is reportedly open to the idea of returning to the team where he made his name.

However, financial constraints could complicate the deal. Celtic is believed to be willing to offer Arsenal €2.5 million to facilitate Tierney’s return, with the Gunners potentially agreeing to cover part of his wages until his contract runs out in the summer.

Tierney was a fan favourite at Arsenal for his commitment, defensive solidity, and leadership qualities. Yet, since Mikel Arteta’s arrival, his role has diminished, as the manager’s tactical approach increasingly favoured players with different profiles. Despite his challenges, Tierney remains a talented defender, and a move back to Celtic could give him the chance to rekindle his career.

Should the transfer go through, it would mark a heartfelt homecoming for Tierney while offering Celtic a player who can still make a significant impact on the pitch.