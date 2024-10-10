What does William Saliba really think about Real Madrid’s interest?

William Saliba has become the subject of serious transfer interest from Real Madrid as the Arsenal defender continues to establish himself as one of the best in his position.

While Saliba’s performances have been outstanding, winning major trophies is seen as the final step to solidifying his reputation as one of the best, if not the best, defenders in the world. This has caught the attention of Real Madrid, who are looking to refresh their ageing defensive lineup with top talent.

Madrid reportedly views Saliba as one of the best defenders globally and may test Arsenal’s resolve with a bid at the end of the season.

However, Arsenal remains confident that Saliba is not for sale and believes he will stay with the club for several more seasons. According to Team Talk, sources close to the player confirm that Saliba is happy at Arsenal and enjoys working with Mikel Arteta.

At present, there is no indication that Saliba is seeking a move, and he seems content to continue his career at Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba knows he is closer to being considered a legend at Arsenal than he would ever be at Real Madrid.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…