What Everton really thinks about Ben White after Arsenal stance

Ben White has been linked with a potential move to Everton in recent days, a development that has generated discussion about his future. It is a transfer he might consider, particularly given his current situation at the Emirates. While he remains one of the most valued members of the Arsenal squad, he is no longer a guaranteed starter, which inevitably raises questions about his long-term role.

Mikel Arteta continues to trust White and values his versatility and experience. However, Jurrien Timber has established himself as the club’s first-choice right back, delivering consistently impressive performances whenever he is selected. This shift in the pecking order has made regular game time harder to secure for White, despite his continued importance to the team.

Everton interest and squad needs

Everton has been credited with an interest in White, with reports suggesting the club would like to strengthen their right-back position. The Toffees are aiming to progress to a higher level under David Moyes and recognise that acquiring proven quality is essential to achieving that ambition. The right back role has been a problematic area for them in recent seasons, and there has been a belief that White could be a suitable solution.

From Everton’s perspective, signing an experienced and adaptable defender could provide stability and leadership. White’s ability to operate across the back line is seen by some as an added advantage, particularly for a side looking to solidify its defensive structure and compete more consistently.

Doubts over the validity of the links

However, the speculation has been played down by Liverpool Echo, which has addressed the rumours surrounding the potential transfer. The report suggests that Everton is not in a rush to sign a new right back during this month and that strengthening the position is not viewed as an immediate priority.

It is also claimed that the links to White may be unfounded. According to the report, his playing profile does not align with what Everton is currently seeking, and he is not considered the type of right back they wanted to recruit during the summer. This casts doubt on whether a move will materialise, despite the ongoing speculation.

For now, White’s future remains uncertain, with his situation at Arsenal and Everton’s transfer priorities likely to determine whether the rumours develop into something more concrete.