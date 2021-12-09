What exactly are acceptable targets for Arsenal in general?

What is good enough for Arsenal? by AndersS
Obviously we are often discussing how we are doing in the Premier League. For most fans, if not all, the Premier League title is the most important title we are competing for. Even when we were in the Champions League, the Premier League still seemed the most important yardstick to measure how we were really doing.
If we are in general agreement, the Premier League position is where the team, the manager and the whole club really show how good we are, then what position is good enough for us to be satisfied?
This may of course change from season to season. At the start of this season my guess is that a vast majority would be happy, if we could achieve top 4. But not top 4 as a major achievement in itself. Rather as an important progress and milestone in a process to achieve greater things in the coming years.
And this leads me to the real issue for this article. What is generally good enough for Arsenal given the history and stature we have as a club?
Now, I am sure, if we finish a season in Top 4, we will in general be satisfied, but happy?
Hypothetically, if we were offered 4th place and no chance/risk of any other position every year for the next 10 years, should we say yes? I would say ‘no’.
If we were offered 3rd every year? I would still say no, and also no to 2nd every year for the next 10 years.
I would like to see us challenging for the title, and hopefully win it at least once, and if it also means that we will have seasons where we finish say 8th or 10th, I would rather have it that way, than 2nd every year.
We are one of the biggest clubs not only in England, but in fact in The World. We have also seen plenty of documentation showing we have, over the past 10 years and more, been one of the highest spenders/investors in our squad. In transfers and in salaries to players and managers. I also understand our facilities for training etc. are top class. In my opinion, there is no excuse for not challenging for the title. But sadly, we are not, and we haven’t been for years.
At this stage, it might be useful to define, what exactly it is to challenge for the title? To me it is something more than the exact league position.
2015/16 was the last season, we finished in the Top 4. We finished 2nd, Leicester won. And although this is generally acknowledged to be a season where we had a golden opportunity to win the league, the fact is that with 5 rounds to go, we were 12 points behind Leicester and we were actually only in third at that time. Spurs were 5 points in front of us, and we were in all reality out of the title running. In the end, we overtook Spurs to finish second, because they lost the last 2 games, but we still finished 10 points behind Leicester. Not a real title challenge in my book.
But what exactly defines a title challenge? I don’t know of any clear definitions, so allow me to make an attempt. I would say, a title challenge must be to be placed with a realistic chance of winning, with a few rounds to play. Not just a mathematical possibility, but something that most people would say could happen if things went our way.
It is of course difficult to be exact, but something like maybe no worse than within 8 points of the lead with 5 rounds to play. 8 points would mean, if we win all games, we need a leading team to lose 1 game, win one game and draw 3 games, or lose 2 games draw one game and win 2 for us to catch up on points. Not unrealistic.
You may of course have different views on what is a title challenge, and the main issue for me is not what the definition is exactly. As long as it is a realistic chance of winning the league, with a few games to be played.
The point is, we should expect Arsenal to really challenge for the title on a regular basis. Not every year, but maybe at least once every 3-4 years? That to me would seem to be good enough.
Nothing less.
What I also would like to see from the club, is an official statement of what our targets are, but that is a different matter.
What do you think Arsenal should achieve, not just this season, but in general? And if it includes being title challengers, what is a title challenge in your personal perception exactly?
kind regards
AndersS
24 CommentsAdd a Comment
Top six is good enough for me, since we don’t have a strong leader in the front line. Wenger and Gazidis made a huge mistake by replacing Giroud with two weak strikers
We have been out of top four since Lacazette and Aubameyang joined. Coincidence I think not
@gai
What if you look beyond individual players and beyond thisd season, what do you think Arsenal in general should achieve, say in the next 5- 10 years?
If we have the same manager, we should reach top four next season
7th and back in Europe is good enough for me.
Letting go Leno 10m Cedric Mari Mavropanos 6m Bellerin Elneny Kolasinac Torreira 10m Xhaka 15m Guendouzie 12m Lacazette Nelson 10m , Nketiah . Bring back Saliba. Aubameyang will stay to get his 300k p/w. Pepe cost 72 mill so club will want 45m before letting him go.
Holding Chambers Niles should stay to play the European games and are help fill the home grown quota.
Ramsdale, New Gk
Tomi, New RB, Chambers
White Saliba Gabriel Holding
Tavares Tierney
Partey, New DM, Niles
Lokonga Odegaard New AM,ESR, Saka Pepe
Aubameyang, New Striker, Martinelli.
Next season top 4 is the target.
My point exactly 👆 👆🤢🤢
2 weak strikers?
Auba tied for golden boot, and next year lost to Vardy by 1 goal for the golden boot.
Giroud never came within a sniff of a golden boot.
Laca I would agree with you, but rewriting history and calling Auba weak is just wrong.
GAI you post thought provoking comments sometimes, but “2 weak strikers” is completely wrong and devoid of fact.
Auba has been poor lately for sure, but don’t falsely insinuate he was always weak.
Already forgotten the times he carried us?
Durand- I still believe the issue with Aubamayang is Arteta. Play to his strengths and he will still be scoring goals at Vardys age. It’s no coincidence the player is struggling since Arteta is struggling. Formations and a system of play are still up in the air 2 years after this novice was appointed. Get the ball to Aubamayang in the right position and with quick movement in our play and he will produce.
It’s not the player. It’s Arteta
Phil
100% agree. It’s not Aubameyang, it’s Arteta.
A CF works like a pivot nowadays, instead of being the main goalscorer. Giroud didn’t make any single shot on goal in World Cup, yet he was one of the biggest factors behind France’s second world title
We shouldn’t see a CF’s contribution solely based on the number of goals he scored. Aubameyang is faster in pressing, yet he doesn’t possess Giroud’s strengths
Liverpool’s CF also doesn’t score many goals, because their main goalscorers are their wingers. And Conte always needs a strong CF to win a major competition, such as Vucinic at Juventus, Costa at Chelsea, Lukaku at Inter and now he has Kane at Spurs
GAI- I’m case you have not noticed we are failing to score goals. It sorts of helps a bit if you score a few as it helps you win games. Salah? Mane? Strikers that score goals. Would they get as many in this team? Of. Course not. Poor service. Slow build up play. Stop being so technical when there is an answer right in front of you.
And your fixation with. a tall CF is ridiculous, Just get a goal scorer in the right system with the right service and your halfway there.
Also I would point out that on the journey home from Goodson on Monday I read your early delight at the team line-up before the game. Pathetic PAL.
Only you could write such nonsense.
”Only you could write such nonsense.”—👍😁👏
GotAnIdea’s opinions don’t matter, as they will always deflect fault from the manager.
In the past 2 years MA has been here, the excuses for his performance as manager from the aforementioned have been as such:
– haven’t been able to spend
– bad owner
– haven’t had a full transfer window
– has to be given time until Christmas 2020, then til summer 2021, then til Christmas 2021
– not his players, overpaid players
– playing in Europe (fatigue)
– not having a particular player for particular position (BigTall Commanding Forward, Mezzala, Inverted Winger, Double Pivot Formation etc.)
Time has passed, and so have most excuses expired. Seasons go by, winters come and go, but Arteta stays, and so will the excuses. One thing that hasn’t changed, is Arsenal FC’s performance.
I don’t deny that we’re out of top four partly because of Arteta’s lack of managerial experience. But there are other factors behind our regression, which have had happened years before Arteta took over
There are players who’ve played for four managers at Arsenal and we’ve lost UCL ticket since they joined us
Remember remember your promise of December.
We should be competing for the title! That should be the ambition of any true gooner and the status of Arsenal as a Club. Unfortunately, we are far from competing no thanks to bad management and mediocre owners over the past ten years. Realistically this present season I do not have any confidence that we will even get top six, not with this inconsistent performance and results we are getting. Even teams not in form are beating us (Everyone, to some extent Manchester United, although Manchester United have a better squad). Maybe top half of the table is possible.
Considering that Arsenal are three years away from commemorating the 20th anniversary of their last League title, we should at least strive to win one before then. I can’t see it happening but as a supporter who has witnessed the club achieve three doubles,. FA Cups and an invincible season , then any so called fan with lower expectations is a mug. Good luck to you if that is the case,you please revel in what you deserve.
Ideally we need some dominating players. There is no reason that with the right manager we could, improve our football, dominate games against the lower teams, give the better teams hard games and win some of them. Personally there are different styles of managers who would improve us, but many like Conte, Tuchel, have gone to our rivals and improved them. Managers such as Brendan Rogers could still improve us a great deal. He has proven credibility and experience and would probably be up to a new challenge RIGHT NOW. We cannot expect to emulate the ‘invincibles’ but we should be expected to give EVERY team a tough, close game.
Top-Six and a trophy to play in the Europa League next season.
Anything less, Arteta Out!
Nothing will be acceptable this season as no targets will have been meet by fans with standards .
Another season wasted and we are only a third way through ,yet still fans get behind this manager with cringe excuses .
Even if by some miracle and I mean that will be a miracle and he got us 4th place that still would change my mind on him .
Same mechanical defensive dismal pathetic cringe Sunday league football management style crap football will never sit right with me .
You are a very dedicated fan.
I am interested in knowing, what you think in general would be acceptable for Arsenal over a period of time, not just this season.
Top 4?
Top 3?
At least one PL title every 5 years?
To be a big club you think like a big club
Man u wouldn’t call 6th a success nor would Spurs
If some fans are happy with 6th we should ask ourselves why
I agree – but what do you think specifically constitutes success given our stature?
Success this year needs to be seen within the context of the last couple of years, the way it is achieved and with an ability to see into the future which I dont have).
So sixth place this year is a success this year (based on two 8th place finishes) if it is achieved with a young, developing team with a clear style of play.
But it means nothing if not followed up with top four in 22/23 and being legitimate title challengers the year after.
What is a legitimate tilte challenge?
Within x points of the lead after y games, or?