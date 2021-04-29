What future can Arsenal fans expect if Kroenke doesn’t sell up?

Is the future bright or is it all but a dream?
So, with talks of a potential takeover surrounding Arsenal, something we have all wanted for a number of years no doubt, is the future looking positive?
And with news that Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Kieran Tierney are also back in the squad and will potentially get a run around against Villarreal, it does seem that things seem to be piecing back together nicely. But, although we are favourites with the bookies in the UK and even canadian online sports betting sites too, have we improved enough to think we can bet on Arsenal to win tonight?
Can it be said that things are finally looking up for the future of our beautiful, historical football club? Well, I personally highly doubt it. Although the thought is sometimes better than the reality right!
And given how Mikel “the yes man” Arteta, fails to have a bad word to say about Stan Kroenke and how it seems as though the Kroenke’s will not be giving up their seat on the board for any amount of money, we may just be stuck with them ruining our club even more.
As Arteta very kindly pointed out in his press conference on Arsenal.com “the reality is that we have owners that are really, really committed and that they want a successful team on the pitch. They’re going to do everything they can to achieve that. This is what we have and I feel fully supported by them.”
Of course, he will say that, they are the ones paying him and any bad word may just cost him his job. But if commitment means not investing in the way you are supposed to, and dragging the club through the worst times without a care in the world of what happens, then I must be reading the wrong type of dictionary.
So again, the proposal of a takeover seems all but a dream, because Kroenke is standing firm and does not want an Arsenal shaped hole in his pocket where he cannot sit back, watch the club fail and yet still make millions.
I hope that Daniel Ek and his tribe can tear Kroenke away from the club soon despite Kroenke’s unwillingness to do so, no doubt.
Because the prospect of our club continuing to be run by someone who does not care, has no commitment for the right reasons, and has left it rather late to try and turn things around with fans as he is scared of the ramifications, does not fill me with much hope for the future of our club.
How can you see things panning out for Arsenal if Kroenke refuses to sell?
I just hope if he is here for the foreseeable that we stay away from clueless spainish managers (Coaches)we need to get a top rated man who will be properly supported in the transfer market ,I don’t buy into the hype of teams not having money to spend as we we will see in the summer wharf the usual teams spend big on big players ,Stan as the money to buy any player he sees fit so if they are going to be staying around they need to get rid of Arteta and show they mean business.
Silent Stan is playing the waiting game.
The 6 owners involved fully expect the “Super League” ( a.k.a. the friendly tournament) to happen at some future point.
Then it’s – “PAY DAY” !
In the meantime – we’ll “poodle along”.
Criticism of Mr Kroenke is plain silly just like petulant grizzling children.
Arsenal remain in the top 16 teams in Europe which is illustrated by the fact that despite a terrible league season we are in the EL semi final.
Stan does not put money into the club nor does he take any money out of the club.
Stan has no influence on the way the team performs on the field.
Nor does Stan have any impact on fan experience on match day or any other day for that matter.
Fan enjoyment or otherwise is all in the mind of the fans ourselves.
We can choose to enjoy or endure AFC.
Arsenal actually has a very talented squad who are capable of very high quality football.
But the league is very tough so top 6 0r 7 is a good league position now days.
Realism helps to moderate emotions.
Two of the CL semi finalists are owned by consortiums with a trillion dollar fortune while Chelski is also oil owned and ‘drid is a serial CL winner.
The four EL semi finalists are in the top 20 highest coefficients in Europe.
Arsenal remain in touch with the elite teams in Europe and so we should appreciate this good fortune more.
So respect Mr Kroenke stop moaning and get behind the team
Wyoming I actually think you are a Man Utd fan? You are happy to see us slide into mediocrity with Kronke at the helm. I’m sure we’ll see you sitting on his knee at some point in the future????
I would love Kronke to sell BUT I fear it won’t happen. Arsenal is a cash-cow for him, minimum input and substantially more cash output. We can object and protest all we want, he doesn’t care. Another 10 years of his ownership and those “cold nights in Stoke” will be back because we will be playing in the Championship!