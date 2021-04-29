What future can Arsenal fans expect if Kroenke doesn’t sell up?

Is the future bright or is it all but a dream?

So, with talks of a potential takeover surrounding Arsenal, something we have all wanted for a number of years no doubt, is the future looking positive?

And with news that Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Kieran Tierney are also back in the squad and will potentially get a run around against Villarreal, it does seem that things seem to be piecing back together nicely. But, although we are favourites with the bookies in the UK and even canadian online sports betting sites too, have we improved enough to think we can bet on Arsenal to win tonight?

Can it be said that things are finally looking up for the future of our beautiful, historical football club? Well, I personally highly doubt it. Although the thought is sometimes better than the reality right!

And given how Mikel “the yes man” Arteta, fails to have a bad word to say about Stan Kroenke and how it seems as though the Kroenke’s will not be giving up their seat on the board for any amount of money, we may just be stuck with them ruining our club even more.

As Arteta very kindly pointed out in his press conference on Arsenal.com “the reality is that we have owners that are really, really committed and that they want a successful team on the pitch. They’re going to do everything they can to achieve that. This is what we have and I feel fully supported by them.”

Of course, he will say that, they are the ones paying him and any bad word may just cost him his job. But if commitment means not investing in the way you are supposed to, and dragging the club through the worst times without a care in the world of what happens, then I must be reading the wrong type of dictionary.

So again, the proposal of a takeover seems all but a dream, because Kroenke is standing firm and does not want an Arsenal shaped hole in his pocket where he cannot sit back, watch the club fail and yet still make millions.

I hope that Daniel Ek and his tribe can tear Kroenke away from the club soon despite Kroenke’s unwillingness to do so, no doubt.

Because the prospect of our club continuing to be run by someone who does not care, has no commitment for the right reasons, and has left it rather late to try and turn things around with fans as he is scared of the ramifications, does not fill me with much hope for the future of our club.

How can you see things panning out for Arsenal if Kroenke refuses to sell?