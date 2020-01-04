What future do Arsenal loan players have under Mikel Arteta?

Is there a way back for the Arsenal loan players now there is a new manager in charge?
There are a number of Arsenal loan players but only three that you would consider first-team players. They are Mohamed Elneny. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and William Saliba.
Now, Saliba is different because he is a new signing and the agreement stipulated he goes back to St Etienne for a year. That leaves just Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Just today I read a rumour about Mkhitaryan staying at Roma permanently and there is a constant stream of rumours about Elneny as well.
What we know right now is that both players are out on loan until the 30th of June and that is it. We do not know for sure if their loans will be turned into permanent deals. They probably will be but there remains an outside chance either or both could return to the Emirates in the summer.
Imagine if either player has a sensational second half to the season, Arteta may well think that he could do with that player back in his squad.
Additionally, if I was either Elneny or Mkhitaryan I would be looking at the situation at Arsenal and thinking to myself, it could have been different for me if Arteta was in charge when I was at the club.
I accept that we have probably seen the last of Elneny and Mkhitaryan in an Arsenal shirt but football is a weird entity and it is not beyond the imagination that one or both could have their Arsenal careers resurrected.
I mean, look at the difference in Mesut Ozil and David Luiz under Arteta. It seems anything is possible with the Spaniard in charge.
Mkhitaryan’s contract will expire in June 2021 like Aubameyang’s and Elneny’s will end in June 2022
I think both would be sold with discounted prices to the highest bidder, since we’ve got young players vying to be regulars at Arsenal
If Arsenal don’t prioritize the young players next season, they would most likely leave like Gnabry and McGuane. I believe Arsenal would choose them instead of keeping the old players, because of the resale value
Let us be honest Mr Admin though. Ozil and even Luiz have shown great ability in their careers. Who in their right mind can say the same of Elneny and even the unreliable and mostly uninterested Mkhi too! If a player has innate talent, then an astute coach has half a chance to make them into players again, as he HAS already done with Ozil. God Almighty could NEVER make the really poor Elneny into a player remotely fit to wear our shirt. He was an appalling buy and should NEVER have been anywhere near our club. We have had and still have far too many of Elnenys ilk at Arsenal and need them gone for ever, NOT brought back! Reality!
Mkhi might get another chance.
We are paying him so much.
I believe deep down, Arsenal must be licking their lips at 8.5 mil and getting myki off the wage bill. I think if true, if Roma up it to 10 or 12, i can see him going. Elneny is just rank, so the sooner we get him gone the better, again his wages off the bill would be helpful in the future. Two more players that were brought in by the previous regime that have robbed us blind. Get them gone.