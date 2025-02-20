What Guardiola thinks about Arsenal being contender to win the Champions League

Arsenal finished inside the Champions League’s top eight and had the advantage of resting while other clubs competed in the playoff phase of the competition. Now, they await confirmation of their opponent for the next round, and it promises to be a difficult fixture. Every team left in the tournament has either impressed in the league phase or battled through the playoffs, so Arsenal cannot afford to take any opponent lightly.

The Gunners have been strong this season, and many consider them among the contenders for the Champions League title. However, winning the competition will be an enormous challenge, as several elite clubs remain in the mix. Despite their strong form, Arsenal are still seen as an outsider compared to clubs with greater European pedigree. That said, their squad is capable of competing with the very best, and if they maintain their high standards, they could go far in the tournament.

While Arsenal continue to prepare for the next round, one team that will not be in the competition is Manchester City. The reigning Premier League champions were eliminated in the previous round by Real Madrid in a dramatic encounter. This was a significant moment in the competition, as City had been one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Their exit has shifted the focus to other clubs, with Pep Guardiola now naming the teams he believes will challenge for the title.

According to Football London, Guardiola considers Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain as the main contenders. Notably, Arsenal were absent from his list, which could be seen as either an oversight or a reflection of their perceived status in European football. While some may interpret this as a lack of belief in the Gunners’ chances, it could also be an advantage for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Without the pressure of being favourites, Arsenal can focus on their own performances and continue to develop as a team. Their squad has the quality to compete at the highest level, and if they stay disciplined and take their chances, they could surprise many. The Champions League is unpredictable, and while history favours the most experienced clubs, Arsenal have shown they are capable of competing with the best.