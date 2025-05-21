What Gyokeres is telling teammates about his next club amid Arsenal interest

Viktor Gyökeres has emerged as one of the most sought-after strikers in European football, with several elite clubs vying for his signature ahead of the summer transfer window. After two outstanding seasons with Sporting Clube de Portugal, the Swedish international is widely expected to leave the Lisbon-based outfit in search of a new challenge.
Gyökeres has been a revelation since making the switch to Sporting, delivering consistently high-level performances and showcasing his clinical finishing ability. His form has drawn strong interest from Arsenal, who are in the market for a top-tier striker to lead the line next season. However, the Gunners are not alone in the race, with Manchester United and several other Premier League sides also monitoring the forward’s situation closely.
Striker Refusing to Reveal His Next Destination
Despite intense speculation, Gyökeres has remained tight-lipped regarding his next move. As the domestic season across Europe concludes, fans and pundits alike are eager to know where the prolific Swede will be playing his football in 2024/25.
According to a report from Metro Sport, the striker has been keeping his cards close to his chest, even among teammates. When asked by colleagues about his future, Gyökeres is said to have jokingly responded that he is “not a prophet” and cannot predict where he will be next season.
This cautious approach is understandable. With negotiations ongoing and multiple clubs expressing serious interest, the 26-year-old appears determined to make the best decision for his career without fuelling speculation or creating distractions for himself or his current team.
Arsenal Must Remain Focused in Pursuit
For Arsenal, the race to sign Gyökeres represents a critical opportunity to strengthen a key area of the squad. Mikel Arteta’s side has made significant progress over recent seasons, but the addition of a proven goalscorer could be the catalyst needed to mount a sustained title challenge.
Given the level of competition for his signature, Arsenal must act decisively if they wish to win the battle for Gyökeres. His reluctance to discuss his future should not deter the Gunners. Instead, they must continue to present a compelling vision and ensure they are well-positioned should he decide the Emirates is his preferred destination.
Is there a reason why big clubs aren’t looking to be keen on Osimhen?
May be because they don’t rate him as highly as some of our fans seem to.
Big clubs staying away from him should may be give an indication to some of our fans that seem to like him a lot.
I think there is a perceived attitude problem but it’s only comments I’ve read on the internet and we know how accurate that can (or in most cases cannot) be.
I feel like we are quite an attractive option right now.
Champions League footy, he will definitely be the main man, we can obviously pay him a lot more than what he is on now.
I just feel like the other teams are a bit of a gamble in terms of consistent Champs League footy (unless he goes to Liverpool).
This is assuming he comes to the Prem.
Martinelli is condemned for his lack of consistent output. Same can be said of Williams. I don’t see him being the main man at Arsenal.
And about his pay, his agent wants over £400k p/w. Would you give him that?
Nope, would not even offer him close to that. A good player, but not a game changer, not the Alexis Sanchez type winger he is made out to be.
If you want to blow up the wage structure, then sure. Because if Williams is on anything close to 400k, Saka and Saliba should be 500k a week along with Declan Rice.
He seems to love his current club and the size of his next contract. Is that the type of player we want at Arsenal? Thought there were no mercenaries in this project, or does character mean something else? I’m sure Arteta means something different when he talks about the “right type” of player, not someone or agent broadcasting their desired wages.
Gyokeres will fit perfect in arsenal also check out berenguer midfielder for betis quality player class also need different type of players we need more dynamite action players got to many pretty players . we need likes of gibbs white , munez, ba leba players with more thrust going forward big players also players like shaw of crystal palace defender and a left winger who can score more than martinelli
Am I the only one thinking of Ollie Watkins? If Arsenal can get him for 40-50m that would be a great signing. Add Rodrygo and we’re cooking. Martinelli/Trossard, Havertz, Watkins, Rodrygo, Saka and Nwaneri would be a good group of forwards with a blend of all kinds of skill sets. We’d be able to set up in multiple unpredictable ways. That group has goals,creativity and the elusive X factor.
Yes Watkins will be 30 in Dec but he’s one of those players who has never been injured much in his career and should still be in top condition for the foreseeable future.Kane joined Bayern at 30 too. If we can get 2-3 elite seasons out of him and he helps us win it will be worth it imo. Scores goals, creates goals,Premier League proven and an Arsenal fan. What’s not to like?
Signing Watkins as well gives us time to scout for a younger striker that could take over in a couple of years- the Delaps and Eketikes.
Dear Gyokeres fans, please don’t stone me 😂 It’s just an idea.