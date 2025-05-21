What Gyokeres is telling teammates about his next club amid Arsenal interest

Viktor Gyökeres has emerged as one of the most sought-after strikers in European football, with several elite clubs vying for his signature ahead of the summer transfer window. After two outstanding seasons with Sporting Clube de Portugal, the Swedish international is widely expected to leave the Lisbon-based outfit in search of a new challenge.

Gyökeres has been a revelation since making the switch to Sporting, delivering consistently high-level performances and showcasing his clinical finishing ability. His form has drawn strong interest from Arsenal, who are in the market for a top-tier striker to lead the line next season. However, the Gunners are not alone in the race, with Manchester United and several other Premier League sides also monitoring the forward’s situation closely.

Striker Refusing to Reveal His Next Destination

Despite intense speculation, Gyökeres has remained tight-lipped regarding his next move. As the domestic season across Europe concludes, fans and pundits alike are eager to know where the prolific Swede will be playing his football in 2024/25.

According to a report from Metro Sport, the striker has been keeping his cards close to his chest, even among teammates. When asked by colleagues about his future, Gyökeres is said to have jokingly responded that he is “not a prophet” and cannot predict where he will be next season.

This cautious approach is understandable. With negotiations ongoing and multiple clubs expressing serious interest, the 26-year-old appears determined to make the best decision for his career without fuelling speculation or creating distractions for himself or his current team.

Arsenal Must Remain Focused in Pursuit

For Arsenal, the race to sign Gyökeres represents a critical opportunity to strengthen a key area of the squad. Mikel Arteta’s side has made significant progress over recent seasons, but the addition of a proven goalscorer could be the catalyst needed to mount a sustained title challenge.

Given the level of competition for his signature, Arsenal must act decisively if they wish to win the battle for Gyökeres. His reluctance to discuss his future should not deter the Gunners. Instead, they must continue to present a compelling vision and ensure they are well-positioned should he decide the Emirates is his preferred destination.

