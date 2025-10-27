Gabriel Magalhaes hailed for warrior display in Arsenal’s win over Crystal Palace

A win is a win, and on Sunday afternoon Arsenal picked up another 1-0 victory to maintain their grip on top spot in the Premier League.

In the 39th minute, Eberechi Eze struck against his former club, firing confidently into the bottom-right corner to give Arsenal the lead. His goal proved decisive as Mikel Arteta’s side once again protected a narrow advantage with composure, just as they did in their 1-0 win against Fulham.

While every Gunner played their part in the win, Gabriel Magalhães was the standout performer.

Big Gabi’s warrior display

By Friday, reports had suggested Gabriel hadn’t trained after limping off against Atlético Madrid with a knock, leaving his participation in doubt. But when the line-ups dropped, there he was – starting and ready for battle.

Gabriel delivered a performance full of authority and commitment. He was rock-solid defensively and a major threat in the opposition box, rattling the crossbar with a towering header from a corner.

The numbers back up his brilliance: 105 touches, 90 per cent passing accuracy, five duels won from nine, six clearances and one interception. It was the complete defensive performance.

Media reaction

Football London praised his anticipation and timing, writing:

“Produced a fine couple of sliding interceptions, particularly from an Ismaïla Sarr shot after a turnover of possession. He looked like he got a touch on the cut-back, but the powers that be deemed it to have come off a Palace player.”

The Evening Standard added:

“Passed a late fitness test and showed his importance. Made a few big blocks and hit the crossbar from a set-piece.”

London World summed up his resilience perfectly:

“Always prepared to sacrifice his body for the team, taking a chunk of the goal post in his crotch during the second half. Unlucky not to bag himself another goal from a set play, hitting the crossbar with a good header.”

Gabriel was, without question, one of Arsenal’s standout figures in the hard-fought win over Crystal Palace – a true warrior in red and white.

