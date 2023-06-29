What happened between Arteta and Partey? I’m still shocked he is leaving Arsenal

John Barnes is baffled Partey is set to depart Arsenal. Daniel O
There’s talk that Arsenal and Thomas Partey are working together for his Emirates exit. Arsenal are reportedly set to welcome reasonable bids for their No. 5 enforcer.
There was a time when the thought of Thomas Partey not being fit to play when Arsenal had a game gave Gooners nightmares. Arteta’s midfield was nothing without him. However, come next season; there’s a strong chance that Partey won’t be a Gunner.
The thought that Partey would be leaving has honestly shocked me. The Ghanaian international is “undroppable” on a good day. He is arguably one of the finest midfielders in Europe, which is why Barnes claims as per futfanatico: “Arsenal potentially selling Thomas Partey would surprise me because he’s their best defensive midfield player. Is it a personality thing with Partey?
“Partey has done really well for Arsenal, but it could be similar to [Joao] Cancelo with Manchester City and Pep [Guardiola]. We don’t know the ins and outs of it, but I am surprised because he’s a strong defensive midfielder.
“Declan Rice could be coming in, so they may decide Rice is the best option going forward.”
What do you think is the reason why the former Atletico Madrid man is leaving Arsenal? And where should he go, the Saudi League or the Serie A, with Juve keen on him?
This is a puzzler. Partey was staking a claim to be the best defensive midfielder in the Premiership up until March. He outshine Rodri, Rice and Casemiro in all departments and was the engine behind our title charge. But then his form fell of a cliff. He wasn’t just not performing to his usual standard he was a liability at times. It was a dramatic transformation and the primary reason for our drop in form and results.
The only reasonable explanation is that something occurred that disturbed his mental equilibrium and he lost focus and drive. With the seeming resignation at Arsenal to his departure it would suggest that there was a difference of opinion as there doesn’t look to be the appetite to retain his services. Which is a huge pity because when Partey was on song we were dynamite.
It is something of an enigma. At face value it doesn’t make sense, but his form did drop drastically. Maybe he has issues outside of the game, and a move abroad may be best for him personally and the club financially.
I think it’s a shock to most of us. Just when we thought we are building on what we already have, a strong foundation that we can trust when the unexpected happens, we throw away one of our strongest pillars.. We continue to trust the process however.
I really like Thomas Partey and wish he could stay for one more season. He is a class player and Arsenal could still benefit from his talent in the next campaign.
It’s my assumption that Party is exiting Arsenal as a result of Arteta’s attitude. How comes many once good Arsenal players left Arsenal on a sour situation? I would think Arteta is a dictator who doesn’t respect his players particularly the performing ones. If this trend continues then Arsenal is heading to nowhere
I’ve always been on the fence where Partey is concerned, knowing that he can blow hot and cold and you never know which Partey is going to turn up. I live in Madrid and am an Atletico supporter and Partey’s on-off performances were well known at the club, which is why Cholo Simeone wasn’t sorry to see him go. Trouble is, he’s never been properly replaced at Atletico and there’s a serious danger of the same thing happening at Arsenal. Partey is a far better defender and attacking midfielder than the 100 million bionic man, and I for one will be sorry to see him go.
Maybe Arteta felt Partey’s legal and injury problems made him not worth a long-term contract extension
Remember about Benjamin Mendy and Gylfi Sigurdsson? They’ve been found not guilty, but the prolonged legal battles have ruined their careers
Yves Bissouma is another example of how a little legal problem could derail someone’s career. If Partey still deals with the authorities next season, our team could get badly affected
This was my thoughts, I think it may be due to possible legal problems. I know there were allegations against partey not too long ago
Yes, I’m afraid Partey’s legal cases could be extended up to next year. If it happens, it could disturb our squad’s plan and make a bad example to our youngsters
I can see quite a few reasons
Partey has been with us three seasons and played 99 games, so 33 a season and that is not enough. In comparison Rice has played 100 in the last two.
He is 30, so time to move on on the next few seasons, why not now when we can get some money for him? He would also be probably off to the ANC in January so would miss more games.
We need someone in that position who will be the rock of the side and that means playing nearly every game. There are not many players who can do that and they do not come around often. Rice is one and it was worth paying the money to get him.
I know we need depth but keeping Partey on his wages just as back up is not viable.
One thing for sure if Partey leaves we are back at square one.
Rice cannot play his role and Partey role at the same time on top of that they are two different powerful midfielders.
I just can’t see us not winning the first six games with these two great players in the middle of the park.
I think it may be related to his off field problems. He needs to go away from England. That’s what I believe.
In common wit many fans and some posts on this thread, I do not know the reason why Partey is, as it appears , likely to be sold.
But I am content to leave the man who WILL know ALL the reasons behind his thinking, our manager,to make th correct decison.
We fans need to accept that none of us knows anywhere nearly as much about internal club business, as some of us like to imagine we do!
I tend to agree with you Jon
We can all play guessing games but as you so rightly said, Arteta knows what’s what
Arsenal selling Partey would mean no progress unless they intend to bring in another body there. I however saw a shift in Zincenko coming in, with Cancelo at left back. But the truth is many games needs a large squad that is if arsenal is ambitious in all fronts.
I think this is a terrible risk. We’re apparently spending 100m on rice – if we were going to stick rice in xhaka’s position with partey behind, I’d be very confident that setup would be highly successful. If partey is to leave, that suggests rice will take over the DM position in front of the defence – I’m far less confident rice would be able to take on that role and be as good as TP. Partey’s skill on the ball really sets him apart from most other defensive midfielders, and that includes rice to my mind. It could be that this 100m signing doesn’t work out as well as we might expect because partey is leaving. I’m probably wrong as rice has other qualities that might make him even better than partey, but we’ll have to see.