What happened between Arteta and Partey? I’m still shocked he is leaving Arsenal

John Barnes is baffled Partey is set to depart Arsenal.

There’s talk that Arsenal and Thomas Partey are working together for his Emirates exit. Arsenal are reportedly set to welcome reasonable bids for their No. 5 enforcer.

There was a time when the thought of Thomas Partey not being fit to play when Arsenal had a game gave Gooners nightmares. Arteta’s midfield was nothing without him. However, come next season; there’s a strong chance that Partey won’t be a Gunner.

The thought that Partey would be leaving has honestly shocked me. The Ghanaian international is “undroppable” on a good day. He is arguably one of the finest midfielders in Europe, which is why Barnes claims as per futfanatico: “Arsenal potentially selling Thomas Partey would surprise me because he’s their best defensive midfield player. Is it a personality thing with Partey?

“Partey has done really well for Arsenal, but it could be similar to [Joao] Cancelo with Manchester City and Pep [Guardiola]. We don’t know the ins and outs of it, but I am surprised because he’s a strong defensive midfielder.

“Declan Rice could be coming in, so they may decide Rice is the best option going forward.”

What do you think is the reason why the former Atletico Madrid man is leaving Arsenal? And where should he go, the Saudi League or the Serie A, with Juve keen on him?

